Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state, has dedicated an award given to him to his successor, Nyesom Wike, who is the current FCT Minister

Amaechi said he was dedicating the award to Wike for not abandoning the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University (RSU) during his time as Rivers governor

Recall that Amaechi and Wike have been harsh political rivals since 2015 when the former left the PDP to become a foundational member of the APC

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, displayed a dramatic moment when he announced the dedication of an award given to him to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers, dedicated the award to Wike, who is also Amaechi's successor in the state because he did not abandon the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University (RSU).

Rotimi Amaechi has dedicated an award to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

When did Amaechi serve as a minister?

Recall that Amaechi served as the minister of transportation under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and he had initiated the College project during his reign as Rivers governor but was unable to complete it before the expiration of his tenure in 2015.

Wike, who succeeded Amaechi as Rivers governor, continued the project up to 2018 when the institution matriculated its first set of medical students.

Leadership reported that on Thursday, February 6, Amaechi dedicated the award to the FCT Minister and commended him for his continued efforts on the college project.

When did Amaechi and Wike's rivalry start?

Amaechi and Wike as strong political rivals in the current Rivers state politics. The two political gladiators in Rivers state parted ways when the former dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was a founding member.

Since 2015, Wike and Amaechi have been at war of words and remained political enemies to each other. In a dramatic turn, Amaechi dedicated the award to his top political enemy in Rivers state politics.

The award was given to Amaechi by the college's management during the induction of its first set of graduates who were inducted into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Why was Amaechi given an award

The former minister was recognised for his contribution to the development of education in the institution and as the initiator of the College of Medical Sciences during his time as Rivers governor.

The acting Registrar of the institution and Chief executive officer of MDCN, Dr. Fatima Kyari, in his address, expressed appreciation to the former governor for starting the Medical College at Rivers State University. She expressed her belief in the health sector renewal initiative.

Addressing the newly inducted medical doctors, Kyari noted that the ceremony was the beginning of another journey into medical practice.

EFCC urged to arrest Amaechi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has been urged to revisit and investigate the corruption allegations against the former Governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi.

Concerned Democrats, a coalition of pro-democracy groups, made the call in a statement sent to Legit.ng, on Tuesday, February 4.

The group threatened to storm the EFCC office if the anti-graft agency did not open the file of the former minister within the next 72 hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng