FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s recent statement about hunger.

Speaking on Monday, June 2, at a media briefing in Abuja, Wike asserted that Amaechi is not hungry for food but hungry for power, contrary to the ex-minister’s claim.

As reported by Punch, Amaechi had stated during his 60th birthday event last week,

“We’re all hungry, all of us are. If you’re not hungry, I am. For us, the opposition, if you want us to remove the man in power, we can remove him from this power.”

Wike calls Amaechi’s remarks lies and political opportunism

Wike condemned Amaechi’s remarks, saying,

“We have no time to listen to nonsense in Nigeria. I don’t understand why a man like Amaechi would choose his 60th birthday to lie to Nigerians about being hungry.”

He pointed out Amaechi’s long political career, adding,

“He was Speaker from 1999 to 2007, Governor from 2007 to 2015, and Minister from 2015 to 2023. He never spoke about hunger during those years.”

Wike accused Amaechi of political failure and opportunism, stating,

“Now they are regrouping. They are only hungry for power. This shows his failure. How can you trivialise the issue of hunger? He joined Atiku and claimed hunger. It is clear he cannot stay out of power.”

Wike challenges Amaechi’s plan to remove President Tinubu

He also mocked Amaechi’s threat to remove the president, saying,

“Let them form their team and start from home in Rivers. Let’s see how he plans to remove the president. Is it a military coup? The term ‘removal’ is synonymous with dictatorship or military coup. Nigerians remember what happened in 2015, and now he claims Nigerians are hungry.”

As reported by Vanguard, Wike described himself as an asset rather than a liability to the current administration, declaring,

“I am not a liability; I am an asset in ensuring President Tinubu wins a second term.”

Political backgrounds of Wike and Amaechi

Both men served as governors of Rivers state; Amaechi was a two-term governor from 2007 to 2015 before his appointment as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari. He also chaired the Nigerian Governors’ Forum from 2011 to 2015.

Prior to his governorship, Amaechi was Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007 and served as the pioneer chairman of Nigeria’s Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies.

