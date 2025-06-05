Verydarkman has reacted to a video of the miracle performed by clergyman David Ibiyeomie during his service

In the clip, the clergy claimed that God had given him the authority to tell a man to sleep and not wake up

VDM expressed doubts about Ibiyeomie's authenticity as a man of God and suggested where he should perform such a miracle

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to a video of David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt.

In the video shared by VDM, Ibiyeomie demonstrates a miracle in church, explaining that God has given him authority over what he says.

The clergy called a man from his congregation and commanded him to sleep and not wake up. Despite attempts to wake the man, it wasn’t until Ibiyeomie commanded him to wake up that he did.

VDM reacted strongly to the video, questioning Ibiyeomie’s authenticity as a true servant of God.

He cited a passage from the Bible, 2 Thessalonians 2:9-10, claiming that Ibiyeomie was a lawless man as described in the scripture.

VDM schools David Ibiyeomie

In his response, VDM criticized the motive behind the miracle and suggested that such powers should be used for more significant purposes, like eliminating terrorists in Boko Haram territories, to help Nigeria overcome insurgency.

The TikTok star, known for calling out celebrities, vowed to continue criticizing the clergy, stating he would revisit old videos and offer further criticism.

VDM also mentioned that Pastor Ibiyeomie had warned bloggers not to write about him, but he promised not to engage in personal attacks in his videos.

This is not the first time that a celebrity would be reacting that VDM would be reacting to what a clergy said.

A few months ago, Portable dragged Pastor Adeboye over his utterance about the new year.

See the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Here are reactions about VDM's video below:

@ms_jane_oo commented:

"So demonstration of what the Holy Spirit can do when the man of God speaks is now a demonstration of how powerful the man of God is? Even if he demonstrates how powerful he is why is it disturbing u verydarkblackman? Who do u think u are to speak against God’s elect?"

@rosemaryequire wrote:

"I like u but leave men of God. U have no right to judge. If na native doctor u go fit call them out."

@google_console_market shared:

"Y’all better leave spiritual things alone, you don’t know whether what he did was truth or false, it’s best you just shut up and mind your business. If what he did was actual and not false....that one Dey between you and Holy Spirit. You can Attract the anger of God to your life if you mock his Holy Spirit. That one concern you. It’s best to just ignore and move on."

@ogbologbo_1 said:

"Pastor nor be so oo. When I was growing up I see true miracles oo nor be all this cho cho wey una dey do so ."

@kellyfunny2008 stated:

"I am a fan but you are doing too much lately and will never support you on this one."

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared some stunning photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet".

The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks.

