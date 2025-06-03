Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has announced the possibility of dropping two to three commissioners from his government

Governor Oborevwori, who spoke at the commissioning of newly built commissioners' quarters in Delta, maintained that the retention of any commissioner would be determined by his or her performance

This came barely two months after the governor dumped the PDP for the APC, along with the commissioners and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has sent a major warning to members of the cabinet in the state, stating that their performance would determine if they would continue to work with him or be removed from office.

The governor issued the warning while speaking at the inauguration of the newly built duplexes at the commissioners' quarters in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday, June 2. He stressed that his administration would not tolerate underperformance.

Delta governor denies cabinet reshuffle

Oborevwori also debunked the rumour that his administration was planning to dissolve the cabinet, adding that his government would not tolerate under-performing commissioners. He stressed that he will not hesitate to drop non-performing commissioners, and such will not affect other people.

His statement reads in part:

“If you are performing, you will stay. Like now, two or three people are not performing. I told one of them today at the chapel. You are not doing well."

He then urged the commissioners to be creative, introduce new initiatives and ensure the visibility of their performance.

Oborevwori expresses commitment to accountability

The governor expressed the commitment of his government to accountability in holding the commissioners accountable directly for the progress of their ministries.

He maintained that it was the duty of the commissioners to look for the governor with their memo and let him know what they are doing, adding that he would not be looking for any commissioner. He stressed that the commissioners have to bring energy and initiative to their ministry.

According to the governor, the commissioner will be held responsible should there be any problem, adding that any minister who is doing well is a reflection of the commissioner's performance.

The governor's address is here:

Delta governor dumps PDP for APC

This came barely two months after the governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political move that has influenced the rumour of a cabinet reshuffle by the Oborevwori-led administration in Delta state.

The Delta governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa. Also, Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP along with all his commissioners and all the stakeholders of the opposition party in the state.

