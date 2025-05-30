PDP Kogi governorship candidate and former senator, Dino Melaye, has spurred defection rumours from the party as he stepped out in attire with the SDP logo

Sharing the video of his attire on social media, many Nigerians have rushed to the comment section and expressed their view about the politician

Melaye shared the video at a time his political godfather, Atiku Abubakar, was reportedly in talks with the SDP and calling for a coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Dino Melaye, a former Senator and ex-governorship candidate in the Kogi gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has fueled defection rumours from the party to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former federal lawmaker has put on an agbada with the horse logo of the SDP, leading to some Nigerians going to the comment section to react to the speculation that he is dumping the PDP for the SDP.

Atiku calls on the opposition to form coalition

This came at a time his political godfather and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been calling for a coalition and reportedly planning to dump the PDP for the SDP ahead of the 2027 election.

While Atiku has not resigned from the PDP, he has been associated with the SDP with his renewed relationship with the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the SDP.

Atiku and El-Rufai have been leading the call for a coalition among the opposition leaders to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. The former governor has been described as a placeholder for Atiku in the SDP.

How Dino Melaye raised defection rumour

Raising a fresh controversy on social media, Melaye shared a video of himself with the logo of the SDP on social media, prompting some of his followers to start raising the question of defection.

Below are some of their reactions:

Apesinola wrote:

"A thief who jumped into a house full of dogs will jump out in a hurry. You will still change this, your SDP attire, because your mentor is still looking for a home to jump into."

Masamusa commented:

"Dino Melaye, is there any other thing you do than posting photos and pictures of yourself on social media. And to think you came from Kogi State is heartbreaking."

Engr Simdre reacted:

"We know the people who stood tall and said, 'this is not right'. I will never disrespect Dino M for so many reasons, irrespective. He can be everything you think, but not a coward."

Latifu Obasuyi said:

"SDP, the new party for the coalition."

Harlem tweeted:

"Dear Dino, so ur work now is to be on video in different locations with exotic cars and be posting on social media, it is well with us in this country, Nigeria. By the way, u are always looking good, Sir."

Melaye sparks controversies at Obi Cubana's party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye sparked controversy on social media with his appearance at the birthday party of Nigerian socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana.

The PDP candidate in the last Kogi governorship election was said to have ignored another socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Cubana Chief Priest was seen wearing the logo of President Bola Tinubu on his headwear, taken to be a clear representation of the APC at the major event.

