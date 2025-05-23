Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, a philanthropist and former Abia governorship aspirant, paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu in Abuja

Abuja, FCT - Businessman and philanthropist, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, a former governorship aspirant in Abia state, paid a courtesy visit to the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in Abuja on Thursday, May 23.

Igbokwe, accompanied by former Abia state lawmaker Hon. Kelechi Onuzuruike, praised Kalu’s leadership and legislative contributions, particularly highlighting his role in the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

He described the Commission as a “transformative initiative” with the potential to accelerate socio-economic growth in the region.

Meeting focused on southeast development

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting centred on their mutual commitment to fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in Abia and the southeast in general.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between political and non-governmental actors to achieve a lasting impact.

Kalu hails Igbokwe's philanthropy, grassroots impact

In his remarks, Hon. Kalu lauded Igbokwe’s philanthropic efforts through the Don Lulu Foundation.

It was gathered that the foundation has been active in youth empowerment and rural development across Abia State, earning recognition for its grassroots interventions.

How Ben Kalu ensured passage of southeast commission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition of Southeast Youths for Democracy (CESYD) condemned Dr Joseph Onoh's alleged attempts to undermine Kalu's contributions to the South East Development Commission (SEDC). In a press statement made available to Legit.ng, CESYD described Onoh's claims as "a joke taken too far" and accused him of trying to rewrite the history of the SEDC.

The group said Onoh's actions were driven by his own failures and frustrations, including his alleged unsuccessful bid to become the SEDC's managing director.

The group noted that Kalu's efforts were a "watershed" in the 10th National Assembly's lawmaking process. CESYD accused Onoh of exhibiting a "pull him down syndrome" and urged him to focus on making meaningful contributions to the southeast and Nigeria.

Tinubu signs southeast devpt commission bill

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu signed into law the North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill and the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill in July 2024.

Former presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, noted that the bills would foster development in the respective regions. Ngelale added that Tinubu's move reaffirmed the administration's pledge to inclusive governance.

"The Southeast Development Commission is established to ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the zone, as well as tackle ecological problems, and other related environmental or developmental challenges in Southeast states," the former presidential spokesman said in the statement.

