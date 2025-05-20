The Benue state government has announced the death of a former military governor of Katsina state, Rtd Col. Joseph Akaagerger

This is contained in a press statement signed by Tersoo Kula, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the Benue governor, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, May 20

Kula stated that the former military governor died on Thursday, May 15, at the age of 69 years

Makurdi, Benue state - Joseph Akaagerger, a former military governor and ex-senator, died at 69.

As reported by The Cable, Akaagerger‘s demise was announced by Benjamin Omale, chairman of the caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state.

Prominent Benue son, lieutenant-colonel (retired) Joseph Akaagerger, is dead.

Vanguard also noted the sad update.

Akaagerger represented Benue’s north-east senatorial district at the national assembly from 2007 to 2011.

The party described him as “more than a political figure”.

The statement partly reads:

"He brought honour and dignity to the office, leaving behind a record of leadership that will continue to inspire generations.

“His death is a monumental loss, not just to the Konshisha people and the Jechira bloc, but to the entire Benue state and Nigeria at large.

“We have lost a voice of reason, a pillar of wisdom, and a bridge between generations.”

Benue governor mourns Akaagerger

In the same vein, Benue state governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, expressed deep sadness over the death of Senator Akaagerger.

Alia described the retired lieutenant-colonel who served as a military administrator of Katsina state, as a patriotic Nigerian, and as one who gave the nation and Benue state his very best during his lifetime.

Governor Alia said:

“As a lawmaker and Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, the late Senator equally proved his quality in politics, business, community service and philanthropy."

A statement by Kula, Tersoo Kula, Alia's chief press secretary, quoted the governor as praying to God to console his immediate family, the deceased's associates, and the entire people of Benue state and Nigeria as a whole, urging them to take comfort in the legacies he left behind and build on it to honour his memory.

Katsina governor sad over Akaagerger's death

Also, Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina state, said he received news of the passing of Colonel Akaagerger with profound sorrow.

This is contained in a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, and made available to journalists on Monday, May 19.

Radda mourns former Katsina governor, Akaagerger, extols him as pillar of unity.

According to the statement, Radda remembered the 'immense contributions' of Col. Akaagerger to Katsina state during a critical transition period in Nigeria’s history.

The statement said:

“In the brief but impactful period he spent steering the affairs of our state, he built bridges that have withstood the test of time. Today, we don’t just mourn a former military administrator – we mourn a brother who bound Katsina and Benue with cords of friendship that death cannot sever."

