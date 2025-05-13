Alhaji Ramalan Yero, father of former Kaduna Governor Muktar Ramalan Yero, has passed away

Governor Uba Sani while expressing condolences, praised Alhaji Ramalan Yero’s contributions to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, and the Muslim Ummah

Governor Sani prayed for his soul's repose and offered support to the grieving Yero family during this difficult time

Kaduna, Kaduna state - In a deeply saddening announcement, it has been confirmed that Alhaji Ramalan Yero, father of former Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, has passed away.

Alhaji Ramalan Yero, a revered figure within the Zazzau Emirate, was well known for his dedication to community service and his hard work throughout his life.

The news was shared with heavy hearts and deep gratitude to Almighty Allah (SWT) by Senator Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, on Monday, May 12, via his official X handle.

The governor noted that as a traditional title holder, he was turbaned as the Turakin Dawakin Zazzau, a title reflecting his significant role in the region.

He was highly regarded not only as a traditional leader but also as a religious guide, offering wisdom and counsel to both the Zazzau Emirate and the larger Kaduna State community.

His passing has left a void in both the traditional and political spheres of the region, and tributes have poured in from across the state and beyond.

Governor Uba Sani offers condolences

In a heartfelt message, Governor Uba Sani expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, describing Alhaji Ramalan Yero as a pillar of strength for both the Muslim Ummah and the wider community.

“We have lost a voice of wisdom in the Zazzau Emirate, a statesman in Kaduna State, and a pillar of strength and guidance for the Muslim Ummah. His legacy of dedication and service to the people will never be forgotten,” Governor Sani said.

He also prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, saying,

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. May He also grant H.E Ramalan Muktar Yero and his family the strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

The impact of Alhaji Ramalan Yero's death

With his passing, Kaduna State has lost not just a father but a well-respected elder whose contributions to society and the region were immense.

His role as a religious leader also left a lasting impact on the community, where he provided unwavering support to both young and old alike.

The funeral arrangements and further tributes are expected to be announced by the Yero family and the Kaduna State government in the coming days.

