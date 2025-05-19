Fresh from his trip to Pope Leo XVI's inauguration mass, Peter Obi said the fight against corruption is the first step toward building societies where resources are directed to education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure

Obi noted that those struggles should be the major concerns of Nigerians "and the lasting message we carry home from the Vatican"

The presidential hopeful clarified that his trip to Rome, Italy, had no political undertone, explaining why he did not get to meet Pope Leo one-on-one

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Rome, Italy - Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful in Nigeria, on Monday, May 19, said he is back from his trip to Rome, Italy.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, an opposition figure in the West African nation, was among the prominent personalities from around the world who witnessed Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass on Sunday, May 18.

Peter Obi says Pope Leo's inauguration mass should remain untouched by politics. Photo credit: @kfayemi

'Pope's inauguration mass carries profound spiritual significance'

President Bola Tinubu met with the new pope and shook hands with the religious leader. However, Obi could not.

In a social media post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, which he personally signed, Obi said the foreign trip "was a deeply solemn and reflective visit", and "never a political event".

He said:

"My participation in the inauguration ceremony was in line with my previous witnessing of inaugurations, swearing-ins, and official ceremonies across the world, this was no exception. Such occasions carry profound moral and spiritual significance. This was never a political event and should remain untouched by politics. Some moments are best reserved for quiet contemplation."

After the inaugural Mass, the former Anambra state governor said he did not attend the Papal Audience and therefore did not have the opportunity to meet Pope Leo personally.

Obi clarified:

"That honour was reserved for heads of state and accredited diplomats. For those who desire such an encounter, the Papal Audience continues traditionally.

"What should truly command our attention, however, is the content and moral force contained in the Pope’s homily, particularly his urgent call to fight poverty and promote a spirit of brotherhood that transcends ethnic, political, and religious boundaries. The deeper meaning of the gathering lies not in ceremonial gestures, but in whether those present internalised his message and will return with the resolve to act."

Pope Lep is the new head of the Catholic Church worldwide. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Pope Leo gets emotional as he receives historic ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV received the Piscatory Ring from Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, during the Mass of Inauguration of his pontificate in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Leo XIV got emotional and shed tears as he received the Fisherman's Ring.

