Pope Leo XIV Receives Historic Ring as He Officially Takes Charge of Catholic Church, Photos Surface
- Pope Leo XIV presided at the Mass of inauguration of his Petrine Ministry in St. Peter's Square
- Delegations representing countries from around the world attended Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass on Sunday, May 18
- As part of the rites, Leo received the ring of the fisherman from Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle — a symbol of the pontiff's authority and reference to Peter, one of Jesus' disciples, regarded as the first pope
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Rome, Italy - Pope Leo XIV received the Piscatory Ring from Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation, during the Mass of Inauguration of his pontificate in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, May 18.
As reported by Vatican News, the essence of the Ring of the Fisherman, also known as the Fisherman's Ring, lies in its dual symbolism: authority and the historical lineage of the papacy. It represents the Pope's delegated authority as successor to St. Peter, the first Pope, and a constant reminder of the Church's mission to "fish for souls". The ring is a signet ring, historically used to seal official papal documents, but now primarily a symbol of the Pope's position within the Church.
The Ring of the Fisherman thus authenticates the faith with which the first Pope was entrusted. As Peter is known as the Fisherman Apostle, the ring is referred to as the Ring of the Fisherman, or the Piscatory Ring, symbolising the continuous lineage from the first Pope to today.
Pope Leo XIV got emotional and shed tears as he received the Fisherman's Ring.
The photos can be viewed below:
The video can be watched below:
Crowds storm Pope Leo's inauguration mass
Meanwhile, crowds crammed the square and surrounding streets in Rome, Italy, in the biggest gathering at the Vatican since the funeral of Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, on April 26.
Wellwishers carried United States (US) and Peruvian flags to cheer the first pope from the United States, who celebrated his inaugural Mass later on Sunday morning, May 18.
Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship, meaning he is also the first pontiff tied to that South American nation.
Pope to meet Zelensky after inauguration Mass
Furthermore, Pope Leo XIV is to meet the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The new Catholic leader highlighted his concerns about the war in Ukraine in his prayer at the end of the service.
The Pope spoke to a crowd of thousands in St Peter's Square to warn against marginalisation of the poor and autocracy.
According to the Vatican, Pope Leo would meet Zelensky after his inauguration Mass.
Tinubu joins other world leaders for Pope Leo’s inauguration
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's leader, President Bola Tinubu was received and hosted to a dinner by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state to the Vatican.
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday night, May 17, President Tinubu disclosed that he discussed peace and global solidarity with Parolin.
