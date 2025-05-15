The South-East Zonal Caucus has warned of possible mass defections from the PDP if Sunday Udeh-Okoye is not ratified as National Secretary

Despite a Supreme Court dismissal and the appointment of Setonji Koshoedo as Acting Secretary, South-East leaders remain firm on Udeh-Okoye’s nomination

PDP National Secretariat staff support Koshoedo as Acting Secretary, calling for unity ahead of the May 27 NEC meeting amid rising tensions before the party convention

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a fresh twist as the South-East Zonal Caucus has issued a stern warning of possible mass defections if the party fails to ratify Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary.

This warning was delivered through a communiqué by the Zonal Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, following a Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting at the Enugu State Government House.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Peter Mbah, also saw the participation of PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and former Imo State Governor, Chief Achike Udenwa.

South-East insists on Udeh-Okoye’s nomination

The dispute over the National Secretary position began post-2023 elections when the South-East caucus nominated former National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye.

While a lower court and the caucus affirmed his nomination, Senator Samuel Anyanwu challenged it.

Although the Supreme Court dismissed the case on jurisdictional grounds, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), following pressure, appointed Setonji Koshoedo as Acting Secretary in April, Vanguard reported.

Despite this, the South-East leaders remain firm, reaffirming Udeh-Okoye as their nominee. “The ZEC unanimously recommended Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the candidate to complete the term of office,” Odefa stated.

Caucus warns of consequences

Odefa lamented the continued marginalisation of the region and urged the party to honour its loyalty to the South-East.

“The South-East has consistently served as a stronghold of the PDP. We have given our loyalty and all to the party,” the communiqué stated.

“If this disregard continues, the South-East PDP will be compelled to reconsider our relationship with the party going forward,” he warned.

Senator Wabara echoed the frustration saying:

“We have been trampled upon. If this was the South-South, it would not be this way. It’s always politics at the expense of the Igbo man."

PDP staff backs acting secretary Koshoedo

Meanwhile, the PDP National Secretariat staff has thrown its support behind Arch. Setonji Koshoedo as Acting National Secretary.

At a press conference in Abuja, Director of Administration Gurama Bawa said, “We unanimously align with the recommendation of the PDP Governors’ Forum as adopted by the NWC.”

He called for unity ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for May 27 and urged the Acting National Chairman to ensure the meeting proceeds as planned.

Tensions rise ahead of convention

While the PDP Governors’ Forum and NWC back Koshoedo in an acting role, South-East leaders remain defiant, Punch reported.

Former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki has been appointed to lead reconciliation efforts before the August convention.

“The NWC’s decision was in line with Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution,” Bawa noted, adding that the process should ensure stability. Still, tensions persist as the region demands fairness and recognition.

