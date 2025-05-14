Julius Abure, factional chairman of the Labour Party, challenges Peter Obi and Alex Otti to disclose who received funds for the 2023 election campaign during a stakeholders' meeting

Abure defends the leadership’s integrity, claiming the LP leadership rejected large sums of money for elective positions, and accuses some party members of plotting to remove the national leadership

Abure warns of serious consequences for those who fail to reveal the sources of the campaign funds, vowing to hold a world press conference to publicly confront his critics amidst ongoing party leadership crisis

FCT, Abuja - Julius Abure, the factional national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has issued a stern challenge to party members Peter Obi and Alex Otti, demanding they name those who received funds for the 2023 election campaign.

Abure’s remarks came during a Monday, May 12, stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

Julius Abure, the factional chairman of the LP has made bold remarks to Peter Obi and Alex Otti concerning the 2023 election campaign funds.



The meeting was convened by Joshua Chinedu Obika, the member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency of Abuja.

Abure defends the leadership’s integrity

During the meeting, Abure accused some elected LP officials of plotting to remove the national leadership from office, despite the sacrifices made by the party's current leadership, The Cable reported.

He emphasised that the party leadership had rejected monetary offers for elective positions, particularly a significant sum from Alex Otti for the governorship ticket.

“We rejected billions of naira. We rejected offers because of our principles. Today, those who were beneficiaries are at the forefront of attempts to throw us out of office," Abure stated.

Abure challenges Obi and Otti

Abure did not hold back in his challenge to Obi, Otti, and other members who contested the election. He demanded they come forward and reveal what they personally gave to him or to the party.

“Let any of them come out and tell the world what they personally gave to me or the party,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged them to stop hiding behind accusations of corruption.

“I challenge them today that any of them who has evidence, even if they don’t have evidence, let them be bold and come out and say when and how they gave the money. If they can’t do that, let them forever hold their peace,” Abure added.

Abure warns of serious consequences

The LP leader also warned of dire consequences if his challenge was ignored, promising to hold a world press conference to publicly confront his critics.

“I’m going to call a world press conference and publicly challenge them. When I open my mouth, wherever they go to, they will be like smelly eggs, rotten eggs that nobody will ever buy,” Abure threatened.

Abure explained that he had previously refrained from making public statements, choosing to remain silent when discussions about campaign agents and money for agents arose.

However, he now believed it was time to address the issue as the situation escalated.

Background to the leadership crisis

Julius Abure, the factional leader of the Labour Party, has spoken out forcefully to Peter Obi and Alex Otti about their involvement with the 2023 campaign funds.



The Labour Party has been in the midst of a leadership crisis, with Abure and his faction on one side, and the caretaker committee led by Nenadi Usman on the other.

The Usman committee, which is backed by Peter Obi, Alex Otti, and Senator Ireti Kingibe, has been at odds with Abure's faction.

In April, the Supreme Court ruled that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to pronounce Abure as the legitimate chairman of the LP.

Since the ruling, both factions have claimed victory, leading to a bitter power struggle.

On May 7, Abure’s faction suspended Otti and Kingibe indefinitely for alleged anti-party activities.

In response, the caretaker committee formed a panel, chaired by Kingibe, to probe Abure over allegations of corruption, misappropriation of funds, and anti-party activities. Soon after, the caretaker committee suspended Abure as national chairman.

Otti also called for the arrest of Abure by the Inspector-General of Police, accusing him of impersonation.

Governor Otti speaks on alleged move to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Otti denied the report of completing a plan to dump the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Otti explained that he would not make a decision that would affect the Abia people without due consultation and involving them.

The governor also dismissed the claim of holding a secret meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and that he only attended his twin daughters' birthday celebration.

