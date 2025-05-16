Nenadi Usman, LP Caretaker Committee Chair, challenges National Chairman Julius Abure to prove his threat to expose Peter Obi and other members

Abure warned of revealing damaging 2023 campaign fund info while Usman dismissed the threats and revealed Abure is under police investigation

Usman described the crisis as an attack on internal democracy, warning that opposition turning into ruling party signals serious party tension

The Labour Party (LP) is currently embroiled in intense internal conflict as Nenadi Usman, Chairperson of the Caretaker Committee faction, openly challenged the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, to back up his threat of exposing former presidential candidate Peter Obi and other senior members.

Usman challenges Abure to expose his claims

2023 Campaign Funds: Drama in LP as Top Chieftain Dares Abure To Uncover Secrets About Obi, Otti

Source: Twitter

Abure had earlier warned on Monday that he would reveal damaging information about the party’s 2023 presidential campaign funds if the faction opposing him continued their moves.

He ominously declared,

“I am waiting for them — from top to bottom — to make any other move and I will open my mouth. And when I open my mouth, wherever they go to, they will be like smelly eggs, rotten eggs that nobody will ever buy.”

Responding on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Usman dismissed Abure’s threats, saying,

“Well, I am challenging him to expose us. If you have anybody to expose, you don’t go and talk now, you go and expose them.”

Police probe ongoing, Usman reveals

Usman further disclosed that Abure’s actions are under police investigation. “We have a lot of things about him and that is why the people whom he did it to went to the police.

The police are investigating him and very soon you will hear about it,” she said, signalling deeper troubles within the party.

Crisis framed as attack on internal democracy

2023 Campaign Funds: Drama in LP as Top Chieftain Dares Abure To Uncover Secrets About Obi, Otti

Source: Twitter

Usman also described the ongoing turmoil as an attack on the party’s internal democratic process.

“Generally, you would agree with me that every democracy needs to have a vibrant opposition. So when the opposition wants to become part of the ruling party, then there’s a problem. And that is where we are today,” she added, highlighting the growing tensions within the LP.

Governor Otti speaks on alleged move to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Otti denied the report of completing a plan to dump the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Otti explained that he would not make a decision that would affect the Abia people without due consultation and involving them.

The governor also dismissed the claim of holding a secret meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and that he only attended his twin daughters' birthday celebration.

