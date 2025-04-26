Abia State Governor Alex Otti has denied the report of completing a plan to dump the Labour Party for the APC

Governor Otti explained that he would not make a decision that would affect the Abia people without due consultation and involving them

The governor also dismissed the claim of holding a secret meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and that he only attended his twin daughters' birthday celebration

Umuahia, Abia - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed the rumour that he was making perfect plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and dump his party, the Labour Party.

The governor maintained that he is still a member of the Labour Party, the platform on which he came to power and declared that he had no plan to dump the party as against speculation.

Governor Otti addressed the defection rumour

Governor Otti, who spoke through his special adviser on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, denied the claim that he held a secret meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, to perfect the plan to join the ruling party.

According to the governor, the alleged plan to join the APC was a ruse and called on the public to disregard such a claim. Otti maintain that he would not make a political move that would have a major impact on the Abia people without carrying them along.

Vanguard reported that he then advised against heating the polity with the politics of 2027, which was two years away. He argued that people should be more concerned about governance rather than politics.

What Governor Otti discussed with Uzodimma

The statement explained that the governor attended the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, April 24. He subsequently joined Governor Uzodimma to attend to his twin daughters' birthday celebration, adding that the event has nothing to do with politics.

Otti's defection rumour came on the call for coalition by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to sack President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

However, the tables turned on Wednesday, April 23, when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Delta state dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC. The defection sparked the debate that some governors in the leading opposition party are working to join the ruling APC.

Interesting, Oborevwori's defection was done alongside his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election. Also, all commissioners and the PDP structure in Delta joined the APC with their governor.

PDP suspended BoT Chairman for endorsing Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP NWC has dismissed the purported suspension of the party's BoT Adolphus Wabara by the Abia state chapter.

Recall that Abraham Amah, the PDP chairman in Abia state, announced the suspension, following an allegation of endorsing the second-term ambition of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

However, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP national publicity secretary, claimed that the state chapter did not have the power to take disciplinary action against an NEC member.

