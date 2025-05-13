The Congress for the Defence of Citizens (CDC) has urged President Tinubu to immediately sack the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs, citing widespread insecurity

The London-based civil society group described the military's alleged inability to defend its own troops as a sign of collapse

CDC also announced plans to launch a global awareness campaign in collaboration with diaspora communities and rights organisations

London, UK - The Congress for the Defence of Citizens (CDC), a London-based civil society organisation, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately dismiss Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other top military officials, citing what it described as the armed forces’ “embarrassing helplessness” in the face of surging insecurity.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, May 13, and signed by its global convener, Prince Ugo, the group said it was “outraged” by the deteriorating security situation, especially in the northeast, where Nigerian soldiers have reportedly been abducted by terrorist groups operating in Borno state.

“What we are seeing is beyond failure; it is total collapse,” the CDC said.

“The military is no longer able to defend even itself. Just recently, billions of naira worth of weapons were seized by terrorists. And now, they have kidnapped our soldiers—our own armed personnel—in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state.”

The group said the unprecedented scale of insecurity under the current military leadership was unacceptable, urging those in charge to resign in honour rather than await dismissal.

“We are horrified that Nigerian soldiers—those meant to protect us—are now being captured by terrorists. The implications are terrifying: If the military cannot defend its own, what hope is there for ordinary Nigerians?” the statement read.

‘Honeymoon over’ for military chiefs - CDC

The CDC accused the service chiefs of failure and said President Tinubu must act swiftly to remove them from office.

“This is not a time for diplomacy or delay,” the group said.

“We call on President Tinubu to immediately relieve the Chief of Defence Staff and all service chiefs of their duties. Anything less would be an endorsement of failure, a betrayal of public trust, and a dangerous message that mediocrity and impunity are tolerable at the highest levels.”

The organisation also criticised what it described as “reactionary and scattered” responses by the military to attacks on civilian communities and military installations.

“The military’s conduct reveals a complete breakdown of strategy and leadership. They are always late. Always reactive. Never ahead. The terrorists are emboldened because they know they can strike and get away with it—sometimes even from within earshot of a barracks,” it said.

Insecurity: CDC calls for urgent overhaul

CDC warned that Nigeria risked sliding deeper into chaos unless the president undertook a sweeping overhaul of military leadership.

“The country is drifting dangerously. Our soldiers are no longer seen as symbols of safety. Instead, they are now victims—overwhelmed, outgunned, and outmanoeuvred. This should never be the case,” the statement added.

The group said history would judge the president harshly if he failed to take decisive action.

“Mr President, this is your moment to lead or lose legitimacy,” CDC warned.

Insecurity in Nigeria: CDC plans global campaign

According to Prince Ugo, the CDC is engaging with Nigerian diaspora communities and international human rights organisations to raise global awareness of what it described as a “national security emergency”.

“As Nigerians abroad, we will not stand by while our homeland becomes a wasteland of fear and failure. We are preparing a full dossier of security lapses, equipment losses, and civilian casualties,” he said.

He added that the CDC would sustain pressure until comprehensive security sector reform was implemented.

“This country is in crisis. We cannot fight terror with leaders who lack both will and wisdom. Sack the service chiefs now. Give Nigeria a fighting chance to heal, to defend itself, and to rebuild faith in government,” the statement concluded.

The CDC’s call comes amid growing outrage in Nigeria following reports of deadly attacks across several states, including the reported abduction of soldiers in Borno and the seizure of critical military assets by insurgents.

Insecurity: Tinubu asked to sack defence minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu was facing mounting calls to dismiss Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, following public criticism from a federal lawmaker and a prominent youth group over his handling of Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation.

The Afenifere Youth Vanguard for Peace in Nigeria (AYPN), a pan-Yoruba movement, joined calls for Badaru’s removal, backing remarks made by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau state, who allegedly questioned the minister’s competence during a recent parliamentary session.

