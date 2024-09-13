BREAKING: Wike Breaks Silence on Speculations About His Alleged Deal With Tinubu to Win 2023 Poll
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Friday, September 13, 2024, quashed claims in some quarters that he had a bargain with President Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 election.
Legit.ng recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 'G5' – Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (former governor of Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (ex-Enugu governor), and Samuel Ortom (former Benue governor) – refused to support the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 poll.
Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election while Atiku came second.
After his inauguration on May 29, 2023, Tinubu appointed Wike as the minister of the FCT, Abuja, apparently as a reward for his support to the president during the election.
Reiterating that he supported Tinubu for the presidency, the former Rivers governor stated that it was not originally transactional.
Speaking on Friday night, on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Wike said:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“I never had any bargain with Mr President before I supported Mr President.”
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.