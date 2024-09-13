Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Friday, September 13, 2024, quashed claims in some quarters that he had a bargain with President Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 election.

Legit.ng recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 'G5' – Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (former governor of Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (ex-Enugu governor), and Samuel Ortom (former Benue governor) – refused to support the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 poll.

Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election while Atiku came second.

After his inauguration on May 29, 2023, Tinubu appointed Wike as the minister of the FCT, Abuja, apparently as a reward for his support to the president during the election.

Reiterating that he supported Tinubu for the presidency, the former Rivers governor stated that it was not originally transactional.

Speaking on Friday night, on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Wike said:

“I never had any bargain with Mr President before I supported Mr President.”

