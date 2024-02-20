Nigerians have been urged to be patient with the current administration headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo disclosed that her father meant well for the country, and it was only a matter of time before things began to fall into place

The president’s daughter made this call hours after her brother, Seyi, maintained strongly that Nigeria was in a safe hand under Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that the current economic hardship was not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo assured Nigerians that her father would deliver. Photo credit: @iyalojasgeneral, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Speaking with journalists at the 2024 Mawlid Nabiyy of the Lagos state chapter of Aljamahatul Qadiriyyah Islamic Movement, Tinubu-Ojo said the world was experiencing an economic downturn.

The event also featured prayers for the nation, with various portions of the Glorious Qur’an recited to seek guidance for Nigerian leaders and the best for the country, Daily Trust reported.

However, the president’s daughter, who is also the Iyaloja General of Lagos, urged Nigerians to have patience and keep hope alive, The Cable reported.

“My message to all Nigerians is to please exercise a little more patience. Everything will be alright; it’s just a matter of time.

“We need to keep our hope alive. There is an economic downturn all over the world, and not in Nigeria alone. But we pray Allah will see us through,” she stated.

Seyi Tinubu speaks amid Nigeria's economic turmoil

Folashade made this appeal after her brother, Seyi, provoked a chorus of condemnation on Monday, urging Nigerians to be patient with the current administration.

Seyi insisted that Nigeria was in great hands, and he had faith in his father’s ability to steer the ship of the nation meritoriously.

Commenting on Nigeria's current challenges, Seyi said the present generation “will yield the fruits of this hardship,” adding that he "stands with" his father, President Tinubu.

Shortly after Seyi Tinubu’s message on endurance was posted online, Nigerians were quick to bring out a photo of the president’s son rocking an expensive Richard Mille wristwatch.

FG responds to call for Tinubu's resignation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave reasons President Tinubu will not resign despite Nigeria's economic hardship.

The minister, who was reacting to the call by the Peoples Democratic Party governors on Tinubu to quit if he could not proffer solutions to the economic hardship in the country, asked the PDP to do the job they were elected to do.

Source: Legit.ng