Buba Galadima, a prominent figure in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dismissed rumours suggesting that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is planning a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galadima refuted the claims, highlighting that the NNPP is focused on offering Nigerians responsible and responsive governance, rather than engaging in speculation about future elections.

Speaking on the matter, Galadima stated,

“Only political failures talk about the next election in the middle of their terms. We are focused on serving the people of Nigeria with integrity and offering a genuine alternative to the current leadership.”

Ganduje’s prediction sparks controversy

The controversy surrounding Kwankwaso’s alleged return to the APC was triggered by a statement made recently by the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje had predicted that Kwankwaso, the former Kano State governor, was preparing to rejoin the ruling party.

The APC Chairman made the remarks during a courtesy visit from the Tinubu Support Group in Abuja.

Ganduje suggested that Kwankwaso’s return was imminent, pointing out that the APC had continued to attract prominent political figures, including lawmakers.

He also stated that the party was eagerly awaiting Kwankwaso’s potential return.

Galadima debunks Ganduje's claims

However, Galadima vehemently rejected the idea of Kwankwaso rejoining the APC, calling the speculation unfounded.

He also criticised Ganduje's leadership of the APC, claiming that it was only through the influence of President Bola Tinubu that Ganduje had been appointed as the party’s national chairman.

“Only by the grace of President Tinubu should someone like Ganduje be in charge of a national party. No sane person from Kano or anywhere else in the country should be proud to associate with the APC under Ganduje’s leadership,” Galadima asserted.

He further questioned Ganduje's political legitimacy, stating,

“How can Ganduje be chairman of anything? These are the same people who use the media and propaganda to denigrate us in NNPP. They are the ones spreading unfounded claims, and all they do is keep us in the press to generate controversy.”

Galadima frowns at APC's propaganda

Galadima also accused the APC of using social media and propaganda to undermine the NNPP, The Guardian reported.

He claimed that the ruling party had falsely portrayed Kwankwaso’s relationship with President Tinubu, with some even alleging that Kwankwaso was working as an ally of the President.

Galadima dismissed such rumours as baseless, accusing the APC of trying to manipulate public perception.

“If they are not claiming that Kwankwaso is working for President Tinubu, they are gossiping that he is lobbying in France to meet with the President. These are the tactics they use to create confusion,” Galadima said.

Galadima concluded by accusing the APC of creating confusion in Nigerian politics, Vanguard reported.

He stated that the party's leadership was more focused on spreading misinformation and using the media to stay in the public eye than addressing the real issues facing the country.

2027 election: Kwankwaso declares NNPP will defeat APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boasted that the party will defeat other political parties in the country.

The assurance of the NNPP producing the next president of the country 'is clear' if the process is free and fair.

