The Nigerian Postal Service has announced plans to stop accepting cash payments at its offices nationwide

The move is seen as a welcome development as it will help reduce wasting time, and especially corruption

The NIPOST offers delivery services for companies in the e-commerce, logistics, and financial services sectors

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that all post office counters nationwide will stop accepting cash payments from July 1, 2025.

The latest development is part of a wide-ranging reform agenda to modernise its operations and align with Nigeria’s digital economy.

No more cash payment for NIPOST customers Photo credit: nipost

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Monday, May 6, NIPOST's Director of Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, said the reforms are being rolled out under the theme 'Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores.'

The initiative is part of the agency’s effort to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reposition itself as a technology-driven, customer-centric service provider.

It assured Nigerians of a revitalised postal service that delivers superior service and embraces digital change.

The statement read:

“A major highlight of the reform package is the transition to a fully cashless system. Beginning July 1, 2025, all Post Office counters nationwide will no longer accept cash payments for their services. Customers will be required to use approved electronic channels for all transactions.”

NIPOST described the move as essential to improving the transparency, speed, and safety of its services.

It said the cashless system would help the organisation keep pace with global best practices and strengthen its role in Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.

At the heart of the reforms, NIPOST said, are values of innovation, accountability, and service excellence. The agency assured Nigerians of a revitalised postal system capable of delivering reliable and efficient services in line with international standards, Punch reports.

NIPOST cancels cash payment for its services Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The agency credited its transformation drive to the leadership of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and praised the strategic oversight of the prohibitedNIPOST Board Chairman, Barrister Isaac Kekemeke.

It also commended the Postmaster General and CEO, Tola Odeyemi, for leading institutional reforms, improving staff welfare, and advancing capacity development, the Nation reported.

List of items prohibited for courier service

Meanwhile, NIPOST recently revealed the list of prohibited items not allowed for delivery service.

The items include:

Currency Notes, Bank Notes, Coins, Traveller's cheques, International passports, and other negotiable securities (Bond & stocks inclusive)

Gold, Silver, Precious stones, Jewellery, Narcotics and psychotropic substances

Live animal delivering parcels, Explosives, flammable or other dangerous substances

Obscene and immoral articles, Radioactive materials, Items that may expose officials to danger, soil or damage other items

Full Nigeria postal code list for all 36 states (table)

Ealier, Legit.ng provided a comprehensive breakdown of the code list for all 36 states in Nigeria.

Nigeria's postal code? It is a post office code indicating the correct destination for delivering parcels and packages. Local and international logistics companies like DHL, GIG Logistics, Azex, etc., will request the postal code of the designated state in Nigeria when you need delivery services.

A senior official at the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) sheds light on the current landscape of the digital postcode system in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng