The Agege Youth Vanguard, a youth group in the Agege local government area of Lagos State, has bought the nomination and expression form for Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, the son of the current speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The young Obasa, a graduate of Accounting and Finance from Hertfordshire, was adjudged to be competent to take the local government to its promised land.

Why Agege group endorsed Obasa's son

According to Ismaeel Garba, the coordinator of the group, a thorough background check was done on the aspirants contesting the position before coming to the conclusion that he is the best candidate. Adding that his work experience has no match among other aspirants.

Garba, at a press conference held in Agege local government, attended by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 24, said the group has put its money where its mouth is and will be doing the same for councillorship aspirants who they found worthy to be councillors.

The group maintained that its support for Obasa’s son was not born from the fact that his father was the speaker, but expressed the confidence that his leadership qualities, contributions and engagement to the youths at the grassroots level, citing his sports academy, which has been helping youths in the area to get international contracts.

Garba added that the group was confident that Obasa would run an inclusive government and that he had the ability to drive positive change and build on existing development strides within the council.

Why youths should participate in politics: AYV

The group then stressed the importance of youth participation in governance and politics, adding that the candidature of Obasa's son was a representation of a generational shift and an opportunity to strengthen progressive leadership in the local government.

Garba then maintained that Agege local government should not be denied its best bet to reach new heights because his father was the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

His statement reads in part:

"To us in Agege Youth Vanguard, the journey to the promised land starts with ensuring that the council does not fall into the wrong hands as regards the next Chairman and seven councillors who will manage the affairs of millions of residents and business operators that make up our community."

Court nullifies Obasa's impeachment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has nullified the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to the court, the removal of the speaker did not follow the laid-down rules and was then declared unconstitutional.

Recall that Obasa was reinstated following the intervention of the party leaders, including two former governors.

Source: Legit.ng