The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no less than 110 associations have submitted letters of intent to become political parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the electoral body, announced the development while speaking at the second regular consultative meeting with journalists at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, June 25.

How INEC register new political parties

According to Yabubu, the commission has been diligently processing the submissions in line with the procedures of the law establishing INEC as well as its guidelines and regulations. He added that all the requests have been acknowledged by INEC, except for six of them that were recently received, and those ones will be acknowledged before the end of the week.

Yakubu's statement reads in part:

“As of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties."

He also emphasised that the handbook that contained the regulations and guidelines for political parties registration was on the commission's website. He also disclosed that INEC will later release the full list of the political parties, their proposed names, addresses, their acronyms and names of their protem chairmen and secretaries.

The coalition to evolve into a political party

This came amid the hint that the coalition movement, being championed by the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, could evolve into a single political party if the need arises. He stated that he and others are willing to leave their respective groups to join a unified political platform. According to him, they are encouraged by the strength and potential of the coalition party.

The former governor described the group as a coalition of like-minded individuals united by a common goal to fix the country. He claimed that Nigeria is currently under the control of "urban bandits" and expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to defeat the ruling party in the next general election.

El-Rufai then drew the parallels between the event that led to the fall of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and the current political milieu. He recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), but has been described as a placeholder for the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the party.

Baba-Ahmed speaks on the 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Bola Tinubu's aide, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has criticised the coalition movement being led by former VP Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Baba-Ahmed, in a recent interview, explained that the current leaders in the coalition movement are not different from those in the ruling APC.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed served as an aide at the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima before resigning, and he was the former spokesperson of the NEF.

