FCT, Abuja - Presidential aide, Daniel Bwala, said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar should accept that it may not be the will of God for him to govern Nigeria.

Bwala said it is God who chooses who becomes the president and it seems the presidency may not be Atiku’s destiny.

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication advised Atiku to align himself with Tinubu's administration to leave a lasting legacy.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this during an interview on TVC on Monday, May 5, 2025.

“If I have the opportunity to meet him face to face, what I will tell him is just this: ‘Your Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you have to believe in destiny,’”

“God gives power to whomsoever He chooses. And it seems from the facts on the ground that it may not have been the will of God for you to govern Nigeria.”

Bwala urged Atiku to embrace reality and collaborate with President Tinubu in building the country.

He said Atiku could work together with Tinubu to contribute towards the Nigeria that both of them wanted to create for the Nigerians.

Tinubu’s aide said Atiku’s legacy will be that in his political dying days, he was able to achieve some of his dreams through your friend.

“But if he insists that he wants to run and he wants to become the president, as we have already seen it playing out, his political ending might not be as palatable as he’s thinking.

“Right now, from his political family, he has lost substantial people, probably 60 to 70 percent.”

Bwala added that younger politicians are now determined to seek power in their own right and have shown no signs of retreating for Atiku.

"El-Rufai is holding place for Atiku in SDP"

Recall that a top chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima, claimed former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, is a placeholder for Atiku in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The NNPP chieftain also noted that El-Rufai lacks public trust and will fail to lead the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

Galadima also accused El-Rufai of countless betrayals and warned of SDP’s downfall in the 2027 election.

2 steps Atiku has taken to sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu must be ready to face a serious battle in securing his re-election come 2027, as the opposition is keen on repeating history in the next general election.

This is as Atiku recently took two major steps to sack the president in the 2027 election.

Atiku's call for a coalition in alliance with the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has become a pointer of their readiness to sack Tinubu.

