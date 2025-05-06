A top chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima, has claimed former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, is a placeholder for Atiku in the Social Democratic Party

The NNPP chieftain also noted that El-Rufai lacks public trust and will fail to lead the opposition ahead of the 2027 election

Galadima also accused El-Rufai of countless betrayals and warned of SDP’s downfall in the 2027 election

A former National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima has stirred controversy by claiming that Nasir El-Rufai is merely holding a place for Atiku Abubakar in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NNPP chieftain made this assertion during an interview with The Punch, noting:

Buba Galadima, a prominent NNPP chieftain, has spoken out about El-Rufai’s key agenda following his departure from the APC to join the SDP. Photo credit: @atiku/@elrufai/@alakowee

Source: Twitter

"El-Rufai is merely a placeholder for someone else, and that someone is Atiku Abubakar. He does not own the SDP; he is just temporarily filling a position."

Galadima’s statements have stirred controversy, as he sheds light on the backstage dealings he believes are happening within the SDP, a party that has seen increased interest in recent times as a possible political vehicle for Atiku, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Galadima criticises El-Rufai’s leadership ability

In his interview, Galadima did not hold back in his criticism of El-Rufai’s leadership potential, stating that the former Kaduna state Governor lacks the public relations track record and trust required to lead the opposition in Nigeria.

"El-Rufai cannot lead an opposition party. It’s simply the law of karma catching up with him. He is used to taking over established structures, but now he’s trying to build from scratch, and he will see how difficult politics can be," Galadima added.

Galadima continued by emphasising that El-Rufai’s history of betrayal and his inability to build lasting political relationships would ultimately lead to the failure of the SDP.

"He has a history of betrayals, and that will follow him. He has hurt many people, including key figures like Atiku, Obasanjo, Buhari, and Tinubu. No one trusts him," Galadima argued.

El-Rufai’s actions seen as politically motivated

According to Galadima, El-Rufai’s attempt to lead the SDP is not motivated by a desire to serve the people, but rather by his personal political ambitions. Galadima criticised El-Rufai’s approach, stating that he is driven by self-interest and is unlikely to succeed in the long run.

"El-Rufai is only after his own interest; once his interest is not there, he will ditch you. He has done it to everyone, and his record proves it," Galadima remarked.

Galadima’s statement was a direct response to those who view El-Rufai as a strong political leader capable of leading the opposition, Leadership reported.

He warned that those who support him are likely to be disappointed when El-Rufai’s self-serving nature ultimately undermines the party’s efforts.

Galadima’s warning to SDP and political figures

NNPP heavyweight Buba Galadima has made a bold remark on the main objectives driving El-Rufai’s shift from APC to SDP. Photo credit: @alakowee

Source: Facebook

In his interview, Galadima made a broader warning about the SDP’s future, claiming that it is destined for failure under El-Rufai’s leadership due to internal political baggage and a lack of public trust.

"The true owners of the SDP are not El-Rufai; we know exactly who they are, and they too have their baggage from past actions. They won’t succeed," Galadima added.

He urged political figures within the party and across the political spectrum to be cautious about aligning with El-Rufai, as his record of political opportunism and betrayal makes him an unreliable leader.

Galadima reflects on the pace of opposition politics

Galadima also expressed his views on how opposition politics operates, suggesting that opposition parties like the SDP face different challenges compared to the ruling government.

He likened opposition politics to a "sprint" rather than a marathon, stressing that early actions and missteps could easily lead to the party’s downfall.

"Opposition doesn’t run a marathon race. It’s a sprint, a 100-meter dash. El-Rufai is starting too early, and by the third year, he will have been dismembered," Galadima said.

In his closing remarks, Galadima emphasised that political unity and focus on governance should be prioritised rather than personal ambitions.

He suggested that the current administration should be allowed to work for the people without undue distraction from opposition factions.

"Let President Tinubu focus more; we don’t want to disrupt their work too early. After they reach the second year in office, we will see what happens," Galadima concluded.

