FCT, Abuja - A political pressure group, Action Collective (AC), has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to explain his sudden withdrawal from a presidential panel investigating serious sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central accused Akpabio of harassment, sparking a heated political row in recent months.

Godwill Akpabio has allegedly responded after President Tinubu set up a panel to investigate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment claims.

The group's demand follows reports that Akpabio, after initially agreeing to partake in the investigation, suddenly pulled out of the panel without providing any official explanation.

The development has raised eyebrows and prompted widespread speculation about the Senate President’s reasons for his decision.

What was the Allegations?

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has been at the forefront of the controversy since she publicly accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

In what many have called a controversial move, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan while the investigation was underway. Critics have suggested that the suspension may have been an attempt to silence the senator and suppress the claims.

A panel was set up on April 2nd, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tasked with investigating the allegations.

It was reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima was appointed to lead the panel, with members including National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Attorney General of the Federation, and representatives nominated by both Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The panel’s mandate was to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, which has attracted significant national attention and caused embarrassment on the political scene.

Akpabio's Withdrawal Raises Questions

In a statement issued on Monday by its coordinator, Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, Action Collective expressed its surprise at Akpabio’s sudden decision to withdraw from the investigation panel.

The statement raised concerns over Akpabio's lack of explanation, urging him to come forward with a clear justification for his actions.

"We are surprised to hear that Senator Akpabio has withdrawn from the investigation panel without offering any official explanation. This has sparked widespread speculation across the country," the statement read.

The group further revealed that Akpabio had cited undue interference by the Executive Arm of government and lack of confidence in the neutrality of the panel as the primary reasons for his withdrawal.

This has raised further questions regarding Akpabio's trust in the current administration.

"Is Akpabio saying he lacks confidence in the current presidency or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?" the statement questioned, calling for clarity on the matter.

Calls for Accountability

After Bola Tinubu's order to establish a panel investigating Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegations, Godswill Akpabio has reportedly taken steps.

Action Collective has demanded that Akpabio provide an official explanation to the public or step down from his position as President of the Senate.

The group believes that his refusal to engage with the panel only adds to the speculation surrounding the allegations.

"We believe that Senator Akpabio owes Nigerians and the world a duty to speak out or step aside as President of the Senate," the statement continued.

The group also highlighted attempts to divert attention from the matter, particularly through the actions of Prof. Mgbake, who was reportedly sponsored to make false allegations against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

These attempts, according to the group, have backfired, with the truth coming to light and further discrediting the sponsors involved.

"Recently, one controversial and discredited Prof. Mgbake was sponsored to raise some allegations against Senator Natasha, but in the process, the God of justice exposed both the sponsor and the woman," the statement noted.

A Call for Action

Action Collective has urged leaders of thought to speak out and help protect the reputation of the nation.

The group also called on the presidency to ensure that the investigation is not swept under the rug and that justice is served.

"We are calling on the presidency, who has taken a commendable step, to ensure that this issue is not swept under the carpet," the statement concluded.

The allegations against Akpabio and the subsequent withdrawal from the investigation have sparked a larger debate on accountability, transparency, and the pursuit of justice within Nigerian politics.

