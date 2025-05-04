Renowned spiritual leader Primate Ayodele has assured Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of a strong political future despite pressure from the Senate and Kogi government

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, continues to face legal and political backlash

Her rising influence in Kogi politics and bold stance against alleged power abuse has made her a central figure in Nigeria’s current political drama

Spiritual leader and founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has thrown his weight behind embattled Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, assuring her that her political future remains intact despite resistance from powerful political figures.

Ayodele’s prophetic message comes at a time when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is locked in a fierce and multifaceted battle—one that has pitted her against the leadership of the Nigerian Senate and the political establishment in Kogi State.

Primate Ayodele has assured Senator Natasha that no one can stop her from attaining greatness. Image:FB/Primate Ayodele

Source: Facebook

“My message to you, Natasha, is that be assured that nothing can write off what is in front of you,” Ayodele said.

“Go and contest for elections and you will win, as it is neither the Senate President nor the governor that will vote for you.”

Natasha wins Kogi Central after legal battles

Since her dramatic victory at the court, which confirmed her as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central in 2023, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s journey has been fraught with roadblocks.

Her relationship with Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been especially tense. She has publicly accused Akpabio of attempting to silence her and obstruct her legislative duties, and more seriously, of sexually harassing her—a charge she has taken to several international media outlets.

While the case is currently pending before a Nigerian court, the senator has continued to speak out, alleging that she is being punished for rejecting Akpabio’s advances and for refusing to bow to pressure from both the Senate leadership and her state’s ruling elite.

Akpabio denies sexual allegations

The Senate President has denied the allegations, and no formal indictment has been made. However, the issue has drawn national and international attention, with human rights groups and women's advocates weighing in on the need for due process and protection for whistleblowers in public institutions.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is also facing stiff political opposition from the Kogi State government, where her growing influence has disrupted established power dynamics.

Akpabio has denied sexually harassing Senator Natasha. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti, Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

As a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a state led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), her tenure in the Senate has become a flashpoint in the broader struggle for political control.

Despite the controversies and legal battles, she maintains strong support among her constituents, many of whom view her as a symbol of courage in the face of elite intimidation.

Primate Ayodele’s words may offer much-needed spiritual reassurance as she navigates a volatile political landscape.

Whether her next move involves contesting higher office or continuing her legal battle, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan remains a prominent voice in Nigeria’s evolving political terrain.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

