Just In: Did Tinubu sack Ministers of Power, Defence? Presidency Reacts
The presidency has denied the report that President Bola Tinubu sacked the ministers of power and defence, saying such claims were dangerous and false. The office of the president then called for immediate action against the dissemination of such information.
The story, which was first published on a browser, was swiftly debunked by the Renewed Hope United Kingdom group and subsequently shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy.
Onanuga, in a tweet on Tuesday night, April 29, lamented the rise of fake news and called on security agencies to take decisive steps to take action against the spreading of such fake news. The presidential aide also calls for the arrest and prosecution of those spreading fake news without verifying.
He then warned against unrestrained fabrication of stories in the name of press freedom, adding that such action was a threat to democracy and social cohesion.
His tweet reads in part:
“Press freedom and freedom of speech will not exist when some people can wake up and concoct their news and narratives without regard for truth. Fake news is simply licentiousness and must be criminalised."
See his statement here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng