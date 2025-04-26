Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the call for Nasir El-Rufai to convince the north to vote for Peter Obi in 2027

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, cannot convince the north to vote for Peter Obi in 2027.

Omokri said El-Rufai could not deliver Kaduna state to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor in 2023.

Reno Omokri says it will be difficult for Nasir El-Rufai to convince northerners to vote for Peter Obi in 2027. Photo credit: Reno Omokri/Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

He argued that if El-Rufai could not convince one state in 2023, he wondered what type of magic he would need.

The social critic stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Omori stated this while reacting to public affairs analyst, Majeed Dahiru’s comment that President Tinubu will lose his re-election bid in 2027 if El-Rufai, can mobilise Northern political influencers to support the Labour Party’s, Peter Obi.

“Nasir el-Rufai, as a sitting Governor, could not convince the people of Kaduna to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023. The APC lost Kaduna in the Presidential election. If he cannot convince one state to vote for a candidate he was promoting as a sitting Governor, what type of magic will he use to persuade the entire North to vote for Peter Obi, a man caught in s leaked audio plotting "religious war" against the Muslim ummah?

“It is like knowing that someone wants to cut off your head, and then you give him a machete. I am not sure the North is that naive.”

Nigerians react over call for El-Rufai to work for Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media on the call for El-Rufai to convince the North to vote for Obi in 2027.

@AdetunjiAdewolu

El-Rufai no fit deliver Kaduna for Tinubu when e still dey power.

Now una dey talk say e go run full Northern tour for Obi? 😂

Obi wey dem catch for leaked tape dey yarn “religious war”?

Una wan give person wey wan knack your head machete? Lmao.

The North sabi street—na dem no dey carry last.

Try that brainwash for another zone, abeg.

@Gudorpk1988

Any presidential candidate that aligns himself with El-rufai in 2027 is a total failure.

What He did to us in Kaduna South is still fresh in our memories.

@AstedaE3921

There was no real leak controversy. Just Reno Omokri peddling lies to stoke tribal and religious tension. The man thrives on division. Ignore his noise.

@Maliya_Ocean08

There is no any magic on earth that will give Nasir El-rufai a platform to convince mutanen Arewa to vote for anyone.

Though I agree about El Rufai

@Nsa20

The Kaduna Butcher lacks the capacity and influence on Northerners to vote for Peter Obi or any candidate.

@Cosmosfan4

There is no rule that says a Governor must convince electorates from his state to vote a candidate of his choice. Except you are saying that he should have abused his office as a governor and rig the election for APC.

Source: Legit.ng