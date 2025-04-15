Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Nasir el-Rufai, the ex-governor of Kaduna, has once again condemned the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

As reported on Tuesday, April 15, by This Day, El-Rufai described Tinubu's government as the most “corrupt and worst” government in Nigerian history.

According to the newspaper, El-Rufai spoke with some media practitioners in Katsina state on Monday night, April 14.

The opposition member said Tinubu’s government is also the most intolerant since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. He claimed that the Tinubu administration is 'the most lying government', alleging that it depends on propaganda, especially in areas of security problems.

El-Rufai was in Katsina to condole Governor Dikko Umaru Radda over the death of his mother.

El-Rufai disagrees with Tinubu's govt on security

Tackling the Tinubu administration, El-Rufai refuted the claim by the federal government that security has improved in the country, adding that the insecurity in the country is due to the federal government’s alleged failure to proffer effective solutions to address the protracted security challenges from their roots.

Furthermore, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) member pointed out that terrorist leaders like Bello Turji, Dogo Gide, and Mallam Abba have not been eliminated.

His words:

“I have said it before, this is the worst federal government in Nigerian history and all the indices have shown it. This is the most corrupt and most intolerant government in Nigeria. This is the most lying government that depends on false propaganda. They lied that security has improved in Nigeria. They read out numbers of bandits killed except the ones we know are the leading bandits."

El-Rufai concluded:

“In Kaduna, Dogo Gide is still around, Mallam Abba, the Boko Haram terrorist is still alive. Bello Turji is still around but everyday, they announce names of people that are bandits’ leaders that they have killed and security has improved.

“How many local governments are under the occupation of bandits in Katsina State? How many are occupied by bandits in Zamfara State and some parts of Sokoto State? And because you are in government you think that nothing would happen?”

'SDP determined to unseat APC' - El-Rufai

Meanwhile, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain described his new political party, the SDP, as a party with a long history and credibility.

El-Rufai insisted that the SDP has the capacity to wrest power from the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Read more about Nasir El-Rufai:

El-Rufai visits Aregbesola, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai visited Aregbesola in Lagos.

El-Rufai also visited Pastor Tunde Bakare, a former presidential hopeful, in the colossal southern state.

In the same vein, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, received El-Rufai in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng