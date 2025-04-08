Ajadi Praises Harcher Ahead of Special Lagos Event

The music world is abuzz with excitement as Bullion Records' star Harcher prepares to premiere two new songs, "Love" and "Jo Si (Dance to it)," on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

This highly anticipated event comes on the heels of Harcher's record-breaking debut single, "Peace," which catapulted him to stardom and cemented his place in the minds of music lovers.

Source: Twitter

Harcher's journey to success has been nothing short of remarkable. With his soulful voice and captivating lyrics, he has connected with audiences from all walks of life. His debut single, "Peace," broke records and showcased his unique talent and style, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next move.

Speaking on the Premier event slated for Wednesday, Harcher said: "I'm thrilled to finally share my new songs, 'Love' and 'Jo Si (Dance to it),' with the world. These tracks represent a new chapter in my musical journey, and I'm grateful to have the support of Bullion Records and my amazing fans. Get ready to vibe out with me on April 9.

"I also want to use the opportunity to connect deeply with my fans who have been very supportive. You guys are amazing, and I promise that you will enjoy every minute with me on Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the Founder of Bullion Records and a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), also showered praises on Harcher as he urged fans to troop out for him on Wednesday.

Source: Twitter

"We're incredibly proud of Harcher's achievements so far, and we're excited to see what's next for him," said Olufemi Ajadi, founder of Bullion Records.

"His debut single, 'Peace,' was a game-changer, and we're confident that 'Love' and 'Jo Si (Dance to it)' will resonate with fans just as much. Harcher is a shining star, and we're honored to have him on our family."

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, music lovers can expect to be treated to two brand-new songs from Harcher. "Love" and "Jo Si (Dance to it)" promise to showcase Harcher's growth as an artist and his ability to craft infectious, memorable melodies.

With the premiere just around the corner, fans are counting down the days until they can experience Harcher's latest offerings. Meanwhile, the management of Bullion Records has confirmed that the event will take place at Westend Sports Bar in Lagos.

The event is open to all fans, only on the condition that you are following Harcher @harcher_sla, and Bullion Records @BullionRecords.ng on social media.

Source: Legit.ng