Kaduna South Senator Shehu Sani has claimed that nepotism under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was worse than President Bola Tinubu

The former senator, in an interview, explained that Nepotism under Buhari was worse than that of President Tinubu

According to Sani, some northern politicians are only against Tinubu because they could nit get in touch with him

Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented Kaduna South in the eighth national assembly, has defended the administration of President Bola Tinubu against nepotism allegation. In his argument, the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was worse when it came to favouritism.

The former senator citedd examples of appointments made by Buhari that heavily favoured individuals from his state, Katsina. According to Sani, about 30 federal appointments were given to people from Katsina during Buhari's administration.

Shehu Sani compares nepotism under Buhari to that of Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @ShehuSani, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Sani speaks on appointment under Buhari

Sani also pointed out that military and paramilitary appointments during Buhari's presidency were skewed in favour of the northern region. He mentioned several key positions held by individuals from the north, including the Controller General of Immigration, Customs, Civil Defence, and the Inspector General of Police.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

The Kaduna-born politician questioned the moral stand of Tinubu's critics, suggesting that they only speak out against nepotism when it doesn't favour them. He argued that some northern politicians criticising Tinubu's appointments are angry because they have issues with his government.

While speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, April 17, admitted that two wrongs do not make a right, Sani warned Tinubu to be careful and not to justify his actions based on what his predecessor did. He emphasised that Tinubu should prioritise fairness and merit in his appointments.

Shehu Sani reacted as northerners criticised Tinubu

Sani's comments come amid criticism from northern politicians who accuse Tinubu's administration of being non-inclusive and favouring the southwest region. Senator Ali Ndume recently accused the president of running a "non-inclusive" government, citing the lack of representation from other regions in key appointments.

See the video of the interview here:

The Borno South senator also warned that President Tinubu should be worried if former President Buhari was not on his side, adding that his supporters in the north are like a cult, and they are ready to do whatever he decides.

Ndume commented during a media interview on Friday, April 11, noting that though the former president has a vote for Tinubu, he remains an adorable figure in the northern region. His comment came barely 24 hours after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, led other opposition leaders to meet the former president at his residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng