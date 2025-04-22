Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gambia - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has urged youths to champion promoting peaceful and credible elections in Africa.

Yakubu urged African youths to actively engage in the electoral process with a positive mindset.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu says African youths form the backbone of election duty staff Photo credit: INEC

Source: Facebook

He also called on the young people to shun electoral malpractices, and uphold democratic values.

The INEC chairman stated this while delivering a lecture on “Democracy and Peaceful Elections in West Africa” at the Civil Service University in the Republic of The Gambia on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

He said young people are the indispensable in the electoral processes, adding that Africa cannot succeed without youth participation.

“Young people form the backbone of election duty staff.”

As reported by Vanguard, he emphasized that Election Management Bodies EMBs lack the manpower to conduct elections without recruiting youths as temporary or ad hoc staff.

“Beyond logistics and staffing, he emphasized that youths also make up the largest segment of the voting population.

“Before the elections, they are involved in voter registration, one of the most critical stages of the electoral cycle. It is a duty that must be undertaken with sincerity, patriotism, and a sense of responsibility.”

Yakubu further urged the youths to be upright and law-abiding as that’s what makes every vote count.

“If you want peaceful elections, play your part for God and country. Do the right thing. Obey the laws and regulations. That’s how we make every vote count.”

Source: Legit.ng