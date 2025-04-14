Mohammed, the son of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has replied to Shamsu, the son of Bauchi State governor Bala Muhammed

He said Governor Bala never supported his father's presidential ambition in the 2029 and 2023 elections

Atiku's son alleged that Governor Bala orchestrated plans to ensure that his father did not win the 2023 election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed, the son of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said Bauchi state governor Bala Muhammed has never supported the presidential ambition of his father.

Atiku’s son said his father had never enjoyed Governor Bala’s support in his bid to become Nigeria’s president.

Atiku's son says Governor Bala Mohammed’s presidential ambition is the result for poor management of the PDP Governors Forum. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bala Mohammed

Source: Facebook

"Let me re-emphasise that at no point has Shamsu’s father ever supported Atiku Abubakar in his political career.

“On the contrary, the ignoble role his father played in 2023, where he clandestinely worked against the presidential candidate of his party, is still fresh in Nigerians’ memory.”

He stated this while reacting to Governor Bala’s son's statement that Atiku worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state during the 2023 election.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 14, 2025, Atiku’s son said:

“Let it be known to Shamsu that never has Atiku dissipated an ounce of energy toward his father's political travails. This is simply because Atiku’s politics transcends such shenanigans, and he has consistently remained above the bar.

“Moreover, whatever conflict Bala Muhammed may have had with politicians in Bauchi leading to the 2023 elections had nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar. It was purely a local affair.

“In case Shamsu has been off the newsreel, we wish to refer him to a recent remark by his father's political mentor, the Minister of FCT, Nysome Wike, who revealed how the Bauchi State governor orchestrated plans to ensure that Atiku did not win in the 2023 election.

“It is noteworthy to mention that Governor Bala Mohammed’s presidential ambition is the reason for his poor management of the PDP Governors Forum, where he couldn’t command the respect and control of his colleagues. We are not also unaware of his secret hobnobbing with Tinubu’s Government."

Source: Legit.ng