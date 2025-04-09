The PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has been told to perish the thought of running for the 2027 elections

The APC National Vice Chairman, North West, Hon. Garba Datti, said Atiku should remain a statesman

Datti said Atiku is considering joining forces with some aggrieved politicians to form a coalition because he might not get the PDP presidential ticket

FCT, Abuja - The National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Garba Datti, said Atiku Abubakar should drop the idea of running for the 2027 presidential election.

Datti said Atiku should stop wasting his time and resources contesting against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

He urged the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who has been contesting since 1993, to perish the thought of contesting for another presidential election.

As reported by Arise Telvision, Datti stated this in an open letter addressed to the duo in Abuja on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

“As we approach the next general election, you are at it again. However, this time around, having sensed that your party, the PDP, may not cede the presidential ticket to you, you are now considering joining forces with some aggrieved politicians to form a coalition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

“For you, Alhaji Atiku, our former Vice President, my freehearted advice is, in your best interest and the interest of Nigerians, it is better you drop the idea of contesting for president in 2027, by which time you would have already turned 80 years."

Datti also urged Atiku not to listen to Nasir El-Rufai and some other politicians promoting a coalition to him ahead of 2027.

He recalled that El-Rufai, during a media chat in 2022, said, “The moment I leave APC, then I have quit politics altogether. At this critical point, you should ponder and reconcile with the APC or quit politics altogether."

Atiku told not to contest against Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that political actors involved in the coalition aimed at democratically ousting President Tinubu in the 2027 election are strongly strategising.

It is understood that the opposition members believe that if they field a competent and credible southern candidate, defeating President Tinubu would be much easier.

Legit.ng gathered that many stakeholders—especially those from the north—are urging Atiku Abubakar to step down and allow the coalition to support a southern candidate who will serve a single term if elected.

Can coalition stop Tinubu?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Umar, the first son of the late Aliyu Akwe-Doma, former Nasarawa state governor, said no coalition gang-up can stop Tinubu's re-election.

Akwe-Doma declared that no political alliance, especially in northern Nigeria, would stop Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He vowed to collapse the entire structure of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Nasarawa state into the All Progressives Congress (APC) to strengthen the ruling party’s presence and support Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

