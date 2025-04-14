AMAC Chairman Christopher Zakka Maikalangu has defected from the PDP to the APC, citing the need to secure better federal opportunities for his constituents

Maikalangu said AMAC residents were missing out on federal jobs and interventions due to partisan politics, which influenced his decision to join the ruling party

Maikalangu referenced similar defections by other politicians and noted that his move, though strategic, was made in the best interest of the people of AMAC

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was announced on Sunday, April 13, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki.

Abuja Municipal Chairman Dumps PDP for APC, Cites Reasons

Source: Twitter

Maikalangu explained that his decision was driven by the need to reposition AMAC for greater access to federal opportunities, which he claimed had been elusive due to political differences.

“It was important we took a position, and the position we took is for the good of our democracy and to ensure that the good people of AMAC move forward,” he said.

AMAC chairman gives reasons for dumping PDP

According to Maikalangu, residents of AMAC have been marginalised in the allocation of federal jobs and interventions due to the council’s affiliation with the opposition party.

“My people must know that for me to have made this decision, I considered the general interests of AMAC residents.

“We are losing opportunities in terms of federal jobs and appointments… This is often how politics works," he noted.

He emphasised that his priority was to serve AMAC residents, not the broader national political agenda.

Concerns over development and ecological funding

The chairman also highlighted concerns over ecological issues within the council, stressing that access to critical federal interventions and development funds had been hindered by partisan divides.

“Let us keep emotions aside. The more they continue to deprive us of these jobs and opportunities, the more we will lose our wealth to grow and move forward,” he added.

References to other defections

Maikalangu pointed to other political figures who had similarly joined the APC, citing their decisions as a reflection of a growing trend among politicians seeking to align with the centre.

He referenced former lawmaker Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, who joined the APC to contest the 2025 Anambra governorship election, as well as Dr Kingsley Kelachukwu Okoronkwo, who exited the Labour Party due to ongoing internal crises and litigation.

Defection encouraged by APC stakeholders

Abuja Municipal Chairman Dumps PDP for APC, Cites Reasons

Source: Twitter

Maikalangu revealed that Hon. Gabriel Bravo Oluohu, a key APC figure, played a significant role in encouraging his defection.

He stressed that while the move may seem politically strategic, it was ultimately for the benefit of AMAC residents.

“While my decision may seem strategic for my political career, the underlying reason remains the overall good of my people,” he stated.

With this move, Maikalangu becomes one of the latest opposition figures to align with the APC, as political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ned Nwoko moves to APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that senator Ned Munir Nwoko representing Delta North senatorial district in the national assembly has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Nwoko was elected into the Nigerian Senate in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng