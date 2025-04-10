The PDP has announced the postponement of its zonal congresses originally scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the North-Central, South-South, and South-West geopolitical zones

The decision was made to show solidarity with the people of Plateau state following the recent killings that had claimed 52 lives

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday and shared further details

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, April 10, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its congresses for the North-Central, South-South, and South-West Geopolitical Zones, which were originally planned for Saturday, April 12.

In a statement by national publicity secretary Debo Ologunagba, PDP announced the postponement to show solidarity with Plateau state over the recent killings.

The PDP also added that the decision was to allow governors in the affected zones to attend the PDP Governors’ Forum in Ibadan on slated for April 13.

Speaking further, Ologunagba revealed that the South-West Zonal Congress is now set for April 16, with new dates for the North-Central and South-South congresses to be announced later.

The statement read in part:

“The postponement of the Congress is in solidarity with the Governor and people of Plateau State over the recent killings in the State as well as to enable State Governors in the affected Zones to attend and fully participate in the PDP Governor’s Forum meeting scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday, April 13 and Monday, April 14, 2025.

“Consequently, the NWC has approved the rescheduling of the South West Zonal Congress to Wednesday, April 16, 2025, while a new date for the North Central and South-South Zonal Congress will be communicated by the Party in due course. To this effect, the NWC charges the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee to continue to oversee the activities of the Party in the Zone in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) until a new South-South Zonal Executive is elected.

“The NWC urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members of the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies and the general public to note the postponement and be guided accordingly.”

