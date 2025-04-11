Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Apapa, Lagos state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Friday, April 11, visited Alabi Yusuf Quadri at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre in Apapa, Lagos.

According to Yunusa Tanko, the interim national coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Obi—through the group—visited the minor in detention.

Tanko wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page with accompanying pictures:

"During the visit, he (Obi) connected with Quadri’s mother and sister, standing in solidarity with the family and expressing unwavering support during this difficult time."

Legit.ng recalls that Quadri was the center of attention during the 2023 election campaign when he stood in front of the convoy of Obi in Lagos state.

Following rife claims in the past few days about Quadri's imprisonment, prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, visited the teenager at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa. The legal practitioner confirmed that Quadri had been in custody since January 2025.

Apart from Tanko, other top Obidient members on the team who visited Quadri at the Lagos correctional centre include the interim director of mobilisation of the Obidient movement Morris Monye; and social activist Moses Paul.

Obi addresses UNILAG students

In the same vein, on Friday, April 11, Obi addressed students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he was a special guest at the 28th annual general assembly of the National University Nursing Students’ Association (NUNSA).

In his speech, the former Anambra state governor encouraged the future nurses to embrace excellence, service, and compassion.

The presidential hopeful said the theme of the conference, 'Empowering Nurses: A Catalyst for Sustainable Health Care in Africa', is both timely and essential.

At the event, Obi highlighted the shortage of nurses in Nigeria which, he insisted, should be addressed by investing in the training of more nurses to satisfy the country's domestic healthcare needs.

Obi's statement posted on his verified X account partly reads:

"We also need to invest more in nursing internship programs to enable newly trained nurses to gain hands-on experience to function effectively in the health sector.

"By so doing, we will raise an army of well-trained nurses who productively contribute to our healthcare sector."

'Nigeria is collapsing' - Peter Obi laments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi voiced concern about Nigeria’s alleged deteriorating economic state, warning that the country is teetering on the edge of collapse.

Speaking at the Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, he pointed to 'worsening poverty levels and bleak national indicators', saying urgent intervention was needed.

According to the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, the situation in Nigeria demands not silence but courage from citizens and political leaders to turn it around.

