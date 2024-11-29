Presidency Reacts Amid Insinuation of Rift Between Tinubu, Gbajabiamila
FCT, Abuja - Olusegun Dada, the special assistant on social media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, November 29, refuted insinuations of a rift between the Nigerian leader and Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff (CoS) to the nation's No.1 citizen.
An X user had claimed that Tinubu “didn’t shake his chief of staff” while en route to Paris, France on Wednesday evening, November 27. Tinubu travelled to France for a state visit.
Reacting to the claim of friction between Messrs Tinubu and Gbajabiamila, Dada reposted the tweet with an authentic video and said the president "indeed greeted" his chief of staff at the Abuja airport.
He wrote:
“This is childishness not opposition. The president indeed greeted his Chief of Staff at the airport when he was going to Paris. Rest.”
Tinubu throws weight behind Gbajabiamila
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu played down reports that Gbajabiamila may soon be replaced due to allegations of trading government appointments.
President Tinubu stated that he has “100% confidence” in the integrity of his CoS.
The Nigerian leader passed the vote of confidence on Gbajabiamila during the 4th federal executive council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja. Tinubu requested that all “campaigns of calumny” against Gbajabiamila “must stop forthwith”.
