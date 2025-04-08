The Nigeria Police has come under fire for addressing reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II as "Alhaji" in an official document

The controversial remark followed the withdrawal of a police invitation earlier sent to Sanusi over alleged unrest during Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kano

Traditional leaders and legal experts say the move undermines Sanusi’s royal status and signals possible political bias in the Emirship tussle

Controversy has erupted after the Nigeria Police Force withdrew its invitation to the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, while controversially addressing him as "Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi" in its official communication.

The police, through the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), had initially summoned the Emir for questioning over the alleged breakdown of law and order during the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kano.

However, the invitation was later rescinded — a move that has sparked backlash, particularly over the manner in which the monarch was addressed.

Checks by Legit.ng revealed that the most contentious aspect of the police statement was the omission of Sanusi's royal title.

Instead of referring to him as "Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II," the police used the title “Alhaji,” which many believe was a deliberate slight against the traditional institution.

Traditionalists kick as Police remove Sanusi's Emir title

The omission has drawn sharp criticism from traditionalists, residents, and legal experts, who argue that the police intentionally disrespected a constitutionally recognized monarch.

Some traditional leaders and custodians of cultural heritage have expressed deep displeasure, insisting that Sanusi remains the legally reinstated Emir of Kano.

Alhaji Garba Adamu, a respected elder and community leader in Kano, described the police’s action as an insult.

“The police have no right to strip him of his title. He was duly reinstated by the Kano State Government, and until a court says otherwise, he remains the Emir,” he said.

Similarly, Hajiya Aisha Balarabe, a resident living near the Emir’s palace, described the action as “a politically motivated slight.”

“Why deny him his title? This is pure mischief. The federal government must call the police to order. Though we understand that the federal government may have an interest in the Emirship tussle, they should prioritize peace and the people’s interest above political gain.”

Lawyers condemns Police's choice of words

Legal experts have also criticized the police for overstepping their bounds. Dr. Abubakar Ali Chifwang, a legal practitioner and constitutional law scholar, said the move had no legal weight but showed partisanship.

“There is no legal implication apart from the attempt to ridicule the Emir. The Police and other federal agencies appear to be taking sides in the Emirship tussle, possibly because Kano is not governed by the ruling APC.”

He further referenced a recent judgment by the Court of Appeal:

“It was clearly stated that the Kano State High Court has the jurisdiction to entertain chieftaincy matters. The Federal High Court should not have accepted the case brought by Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero in the first place.”

Dr. Chifwang added that such actions cast the federal government in a bad light:

“Government is about governance. Let the people enjoy the benefits of the government they voted for, rather than distracting leaders with political meddling.”

As Legit.ng previously reported, the controversy is unfolding amidst a fierce legal dispute over the Kano Emirship, with allegations that the federal government is backing deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Despite the mounting backlash, the Nigeria Police Force has not issued any clarification regarding its choice of address.

Deputy Speaker avoids recognizing Bayero

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ongoing emirship tussle in Kano had taken yet another dramatic turn on Friday, March 21, as the Deputy Speaker of the national assembly, Benjamin Kalu, conspicuously avoided recognizing Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano during a high-profile event at the University of Calabar.

A political analyst suggested that the snub could be linked to the broader political dynamics in the country.

