Politics

Wike Hosts Suspended Rivers Assembly Lawmakers in UK, Video Trends

by  Adekunle Dada 3 min read
  • The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Rivers assembly lawmakers met in the United Kingdom
  • Wike organised a dinner for the suspended Rivers lawmakers “who are in the UK for legislative capacity building”
  • Wike’s senior special assistant on public communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, shared video of the dinner party

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, organised a get-together dinner for the suspended Rivers assembly lawmakers in the United Kingdom.

Wike’s senior special assistant on public communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, said the lawmakers are in the UK for legislative capacity building.

Nyesom Wike hosts suspended Rivers assembly lawmakers in UK Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz
Olayinka said Wike left Nigeria for the UK on Sunday night, April 6, 2025, after visiting his political friends and associates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @OlayinkaLere on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

“Yesterday, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, hosted Rivers State House of Assembly members who are in the United Kingdom for Legislative Capacity Building, to a dinner.
“Wike left Nigeria on Sunday night after visiting his political friends and associates in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.”

Nigerians react as Wike hosts suspended Rivers lawmakers

@OracleAyo

One thing I am happy about is that these people are no longer relevant in Rivers as in ''nobody dey see them.'' It's as if they don't even exist.

@AtinukeFem68379

D end is not far off, no human is given dt grace to reign forever, it wl definitely come to an end someday, ds world belongs solely to God Almighty but allows mortals to reign for a season, we shouldn't be in a hurry to see it happen bcos it wl surely happen, I'm very sure of ds fact!!

@EmekaOraneche

At whose expense? State or Federal government? Is there a budgetary allocation to this? I think Nigerians need to know!

@PreciousBo52575

Show us the Wike well, na? This is how your boys will be moving till there tenure is over.

@wagnachewan

Host and Guests are all residents in Nigeria serving the government at various levels, so what’s the essence of the London hosting event? Not good optics in my opinion though I know that negroes reason differently

@OmobaAkileIjebu

After the dinner, he will move to France for medical check-up, and you will come here to say he went to greet the president. That's me saying the mind of his critics

Wike breaks silence after rumours of collapse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike refuted claims that he collapsed last week, labeling the reports as false and politically motivated.

Speaking on Thursday, April 3, after inspecting four ongoing projects in Abuja, including the International Conference Centre (ICC), Wike dismissed the rumors circulating on social media.

The minister's public appearance and inspection of key infrastructure projects appear to counter speculation about his health, reaffirming his commitment to the development of the FCT.

Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)

