Supreme Court Delivers Judgment in Atiku, Peter Obi's Appeals against Tinubu's Victory; Live Updates
FCT, Abuja - In a historic moment in Nigerian politics, the Supreme Court is set to deliver the long-awaited judgment on the appeals filed by PDP's Atiku Abubakar and LP's Peter Obi challenging the victory of APC's President Bola Tinubu.
Legit.ng brings you live, minute-by-minute updates as the apex court determines the fate of these Nigerian political giants today, Thursday, October 26. Stay tuned!
BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls
The Supreme Court has rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election.
In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.
The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.
Atiku and Obi had aimed to reverse the presidential election petition tribunal ruling that upheld Tinubu's presidency.
BREAKING: Supreme Court declines Atiku's appeal to file fresh evidence against Tinubu
On Thursday, October 26, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of Atiku Abubakar, which had yet to be treated at the lower court.
The panel revealed that the statutory provision of the law does not permit the apex court to admit matters that have yet to go through the high court or appellate court.
Just in: Video emerges as DSS, police begin screening at Supreme Court entrance
Security operatives at the Supreme Court premises commenced intense screening for observers of today's final verdict.
The Department of State Security (DSS) operatives were seen in a viral video leading the team conducting the screening exercise.
BREAKING: CJN Ariwoola approves live transmission of Supreme Court verdict
The Supreme Court judgment will be transmitted live on TV.
Nigeria can follow the court process in the comfort of their homes and workplaces.
This decision was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola.
Supreme Court: Tight security team parade premises ahead of crucial judgment, video emerge
Ahead of the much-anticipated verdict of the Supreme Court in the presidential election appeal of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, security operatives have surrounded the premises.
This move primarily aims to prevent any potential disruptions to the judicial process.
Key issues Atiku, Obi raised in their appeals at Supreme Court
Atiku and Obi filed separate appeals to challenge the decision of the court.
Here are some of the key issues raised in the appeals:
- Eligibility of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s candidacy for the election
- Tinubu’s inability to secure 25 per cent of valid votes cast in Abuja during the polls
- INEC’s failure to electronically transmit polling unit results to its Results Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time
- Allegations of vote manipulation in favour of President Tinubu President
- Tinubu’s academic records which were obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) in October by Atiku
Supreme Court hears Atiku, Obi, APM's appeals on Monday
The Supreme Court on Monday, October 23, heard the three appeals challenging the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal, which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory.
The court dismissed the APM's appeal and reserved judgment on those of Atiku and Obi.
Subsequently, it fixed today, Thursday, October 26, as the day for the final judgment.
Meet 7 Supreme Court justices who’ll determine Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s fate
Here is the list of the seven-member panel of justices constituted by the Supreme Court to hear the appeal.
- Justice John Okoro
- Justice Uwani Abba-Aji
- Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba
- Justice Adamu Jauro
- Justice Ibrahim Saulawa
- Justice Tijani Abubakar
- Justice Emmanuel Agim
