FCT, Abuja - In a historic moment in Nigerian politics, the Supreme Court is set to deliver the long-awaited judgment on the appeals filed by PDP's Atiku Abubakar and LP's Peter Obi challenging the victory of APC's President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng brings you live, minute-by-minute updates as the apex court determines the fate of these Nigerian political giants today, Thursday, October 26. Stay tuned!