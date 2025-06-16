Nigerian healthcare worker, Adewale Kudabo, has been bagged 12-month jail term after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a female patient at York Hospital

The 47-year-old man was convicted of kissing the patient on two separate occasions while she was in his care, in what Judge Alex Menary described as an “abuse of trust”

His lawyer, Jerry Sodipe, stated that Kudabo who was in the UK with his family, had lost his job following his inappropriate actions

A Nigerian Healthcare worker identified simply as Adewale Kudabo, accused of sexually assaulting a female patient, has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

According to The Press (Yorkpress.co.uk) on Wednesday, June 11, Kudabo was working as a health care worker at York Hospital when the sexual assault offences happened, as stated by the prosecutor, Henry Fernnandez.

Judge Alex Menary disclosed that Kudabo had “abused the trust” placed in him as a medical professional.

As reported by The Punch, Mr Fernnandez said Kudabo, aged 47, was allocated to bathe a patient who was in a lot of pain.

Many wondered why a female healthcare worker was not assigned to the patient. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Nigerian Healthcare worker jailed for kissing patient

According to prosecutor Henry Fernnandez, Kudabo first kissed the patient on the lips after bathing her, even though she was in pain and unable to fully resist the act.

Days later, he repeated the assault after offering her another bed bath. The victim, suffering from anxiety and flashbacks following the incidents, later reported the case to police.

Kudabo, who had moved to the UK from Nigeria with his family for work, at Count De Burgh Terrace in South Bank, York, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on the first day of his trial in April 2025.

He was jailed Kudabo for one year on Tuesday, June 10, and must serve half of the sentence before he is eligible for release.

Lawyer insists Nigerian man was comforting the patient

Jerry Sodipe, defending, said Kudabo, was “moved to sympathy” due to the pain experienced by the victim and thought he was showing her comfort by kissing her.

He added that Kudabo has no previous convictions, had shown remorse for his actions, adding that Kudabo had now lost his job.

Reacting, the Press reported that after the hearing, a York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said:

“We offer our sincere apologies to the patient affected.”

Mixed reactions as UK court jails Nigerian health worker

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Facebook below:

Kaycee Arkor Efogwo said:

"I am not making excuses for the guy but how would they assign a man to bath a female patient?"

MR FANCY page wrote:

"The conji that led him to do it will definitely meet him in prison."

Ajoke Morenike Shonekan said:

"The polygamous side of men."

Soremekun Taiwo stated:

"You don't mix pleasure with work, there is no doubt that he has betrayed the trust that is reposed in him."

