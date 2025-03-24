The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially received a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

The petition, submitted on Monday, March 24, was received by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, marking the first formal step in the recall process.

Moves to Recall Senator Natasha Gain Momentum as Petition Reaches INEC

Source: Original

Details below...

Source: Legit.ng