BREAKING: Moves to Recall Senator Natasha Gain Momentum as Petition Reaches INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially received a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.
The petition, submitted on Monday, March 24, was received by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, marking the first formal step in the recall process.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944