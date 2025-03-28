The Kaduna chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has disowned former Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Kaduna SDP insisted that El-Rufai is not a recognised member of the party, despite reports of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

SDP’s assistant national secretary for the Northwest Zone, Idris Inuwa, clarified that El-Rufai has not completed the necessary registration process and advised him to follow due processes

The Kaduna state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has disowned former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, stating that he is not a recognised member of the party.

Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai, one of the founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) resigned from the ruling party after years of dissatisfaction with its leadership, citing a divergence in values between him and the party.

Reflecting on his service, El-Rufai highlights his contributions to the APC's success, but expresses disappointment with the party’s direction under its current leadership.

El-Rufai joined the SDP, calling for unity among opposition parties to challenge the APC in upcoming elections and pursue progressive reforms for Nigeria's future.

SDP says El-Rufai must follow due process to join party

However, the SDP’s assistant national secretary, Northwest Zone, Idris Inuwa, at a media parley in Kaduna on Friday, March 28, emphasised that El-Rufai’s entry into the party remained a rumour because he was yet to follow due process.

As reported by The Nation, Inuwa advised El-Rufai and his cohorts to follow proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, including Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, are being rumored to have joined the SDP. However, neither the Chairman of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter in Kaduna State, nor the leadership of Unguwar Sarki ward, has any record of these memberships.

“We advise him and any other interested individuals to follow the proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party,” Inuwa said.

El-Rufai: "Buhari fully aware of my defection to SDP"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai disclosed that his exit from the ruling APC was done with the full knowledge and consent of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai noted that he consulted Buhari before making the move, adding that he frequently sought the former president’s advice on political matters.

El-Rufai recalled instances from his tenure as governor when he sought Buhari’s approval on key appointments, including submitting his commissioner nominees for review.

