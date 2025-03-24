Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido urged ex-PDP members, including El-Rufai, Obi, and Kwankwaso, to return to the party to reclaim power in 2027

Former Jigawa State Governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called on former party members who defected to other political platforms to return to the PDP in a bid to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a gathering with PDP members in Bamaina, Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Lamido emphasized that the opposition cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu through emotions and anger alone.

He maintained that only a united PDP has the strength to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamido appeals to ex-PDP leaders

Lamido specifically urged former Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Peter Obi, and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, along with other opposition figures, to reunite with the PDP and work towards providing a credible alternative to the current administration, Punch reported.

“You cannot succeed in fighting Tinubu by emotion; by anger or by trying to revenge. It is not possible.

“It is better for all the leaders and chieftains of the other opposition parties to come back home (PDP) and join the remaining family members to achieve the desired objectives," Lamido stated.

He further described PDP as the only party capable of ensuring stability and progress in the country, highlighting its role in Nigeria’s governance from 1999 to 2015.

“Come back to your home, there is no shame in coming back home. Rejoin your initial and trusted family members with whom you achieved and provided good governance in the country between 1999 and 2015.”

PDP's historical role in Nigeria's development

Lamido also reflected on the impact of the PDP’s governance, stating that removing the party’s contributions from Nigeria’s political history would leave a significant void, Vanguard reported.

“When a country is going through difficulties and looking for a way forward, you don’t miss your vision based on your personal mood, in terms of what you feel from a government or institutions.

“We need to be more reflective, sober, and honest in looking at the country. See what it was before this government came in. Are we better off now than under PDP? The answer is no; we are worse," he said.

Commendation for loyal PDP members

The former governor commended PDP leaders, members, and legislators who have remained in the party despite political pressures, praising their commitment to the party’s vision and the well-being of Nigerians.

He assured that with unity and proper restructuring, PDP has the potential to reclaim its position and offer a more effective governance structure for Nigerians in 2027.

2027 election: SDP's El-Rufai under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, scolded Nasir El-Rufai over the former APC chieftain's call for opposition politicians to join the SDP and help oust the ruling party in 2027.

After El-Rufai urged opposition leaders like Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, to join him in his new political movement, Lamido strongly rejected the invitation, questioning his ideologies.

