Senator Godswill Akpabio’s 10th Senate has been marked by dramatic incidents, including heated exchanges and leadership disputes

Notable moments include Senator Nwebonyi’s televised clash with Oby Ezekwesili and Abdul Ningi’s allegations of budget irregularities

These events reflect the challenges and controversies shaping Nigeria’s current legislative landscape

The 10th Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio has witnessed several dramatic incidents since its inception.

From heated exchanges to allegations and suspensions, these moments have sparked widespread attention.

Key moments in 10th senate. Photo credit: SenNatashaAkpoti/SenAkpabio/X

Source: Twitter

Here are four notable dramas that unfolded during this period:

1. Nwebonyi vs Ezekwesili: Heated Exchange During Senate Hearing

A fiery confrontation occurred during a Senate hearing when Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi clashed with former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

The hearing, meant to address sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, turned chaotic as Ezekwesili told Nwebonyi to “shut up,” prompting him to respond with insults.

The exchange escalated, with both parties trading harsh words on national television. The hearing was eventually halted as the matter was deemed subjudice.

2. Senate vs Abdul Ningi: Budget Controversy

In March 2024, Senator Abdul Ningi accused the Senate of irregularities in the 2024 budget, claiming over ₦3.7 trillion was unaccounted for.

His allegations led to a heated plenary session, with Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele accusing Ningi of spreading falsehoods to undermine Akpabio’s leadership.

The Senate voted to suspend Ningi for three months, though he was recalled before the suspension period ended.

3. Senate vs Ali Ndume: Leadership Dispute

Ndume removed as Cheif Whip after criticizing Tinubu's administration. Photo credit: SenNdume/X

Source: Facebook

In July 2024, Senator Ali Ndume criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, claiming the President was unaware of the suffering faced by Nigerians.

This statement angered the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, leading to Ndume’s removal as Senate Chief Whip.

The Senate reassigned the position to Senator Tahir Monguno, while Ndume was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism as compensation.

4. Senate vs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Sitting Arrangement Dispute

In February 2025, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan protested a sudden change in her seating position during a plenary session.

She accused the Senate leadership of sidelining her, leading to a heated confrontation. Security personnel were called to escort her out, but other senators intervened.

The leadership later clarified that seating arrangements could be changed at the discretion of the Senate President.

Senator Natasha speaks on allegedly receiving N500m from Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi Central has denied receiving ₦500 million from Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Akpoti-Uduaghan denied ever receiving such funds from Senator Akpabio.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member emphasised that no such transaction ever took place. As reported by The Nation, Akpoti-Uduaghan made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, the claim is a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public and damage her reputation. The suspended lawmaker challenged those behind the rumour to provide any credible evidence backing their claims Akpoti-Uduaghan said she has always upheld the highest standards of integrity and accountability in public service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng