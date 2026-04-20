Premier League club Arsenal's recent defeat to Manchester City has remained a heated topic online

A video of music star Davido distancing himself from the North London club has also resurfaced on social media

Davido's comment about his past allegiance to the English club sparked reactions, with some netizens clapping back at him

A short video of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, speaking about his past allegiance with English Premier League club Arsenal has surfaced online.

Davido, while speaking on a live stream session, revealed he used to support Arsenal, suggesting that he was no longer a fan of the North London side.

Afrobeats singer Davido dumps Premier League club Arsenal. Credit: davido/arsenafc

Source: Instagram

During the live session, a streamer asked Davido, "Do you support any football club?"

Responding, the DMW label boss said, "I used to be an Arsenal fan," confirming his past allegiance to the club before shifting to questions about watching matches, including the Spanish La Liga.

Davido's comment about Arsenal in the video follows the English club's 2-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

The Citizens triumphed over the Gunners in their Premier League title race thanks to Erling Haaland's winner, moving to within three points of the league leaders.

Davido's confession about his past allegience to Arsenal sparks reactions. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

Manchester City will move to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Burnley on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

What Pep Guardiola said about Arsenal's loss

Reacting, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Arsenal players were aggressive during the match

According to the BBC, the Spanish coach admitted that the Gunners are one of the most competitive teams he has faced. He said:

"It was a good advert for the Premier League. They don't allow you to go through the process, they're so aggressive.

The video of Davido speaking about his past allegiance to Arsenal is below:

Reactions trail Davido's comment about Arsenal

Reacting, some netizens compared the DMW star's failure to win a Grammy to Arsenal's struggles to win a trophy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

UTDboy89 said:

"Baba said 'he used to' Na once baddest move o."

etoekene1 commented:

"Nothing different you look for grammy arsenal dey look for trophy."

dodondawa88 said:

"Arsenal is a glorious club with high class fanbase unlike chelsea with the agberos."

AShammeh commented:

"He should still stick with the gunner's coz one day, arsenal will make them smile ooo."

_hoesluvbebo reacted:

"No wonder you dey bottle award."

Delcan16 commented:

"I’m glad he had to change his club for his own sanity."

Davido and wife Chioma turn heads at Coachella

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma turned heads with their outfits at the 2026 Coachella in the US.

While many gushed about Davido and Chioma, others shared their observations about the singer's wife's appearance.

Reacting, someone said, "My own be say make davido go arrest the doctor wey do the yash he's very wicked because it's not looking good at all."

Source: Legit.ng