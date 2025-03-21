The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, confirmed the release of the withheld local government allocations

Ibas said local government areas to submit their wage bills through the office of the Head of Service

The retired vice admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff lamented the economic hardship in the Niger Delta despite the region’s wealth of natural resources

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, said the withheld local government allocations have been released to the government.

Ibas assured that necessary steps will be taken to promptly pay workers’ salaries.

As reported by Channels television, he stated this while speaking during a meeting with Heads of Local Government Administrators in Port Harcourt on Friday, March 21, 2025.

He lamented over the delay in salary payments across local government areas in the oil-rich state.

The sole administrator acknowledged the struggles of affected workers.

The retired vice admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff said:

“I feel the pain of the workers,”

He noted that Niger Delta people continue to suffer and there is economic hardship despite the region’s wealth of natural resources.

Ibas directed all local government areas to submit their wage bills, supported by relevant documentation, through the office of the Head of Service.

He vowed to scrutinize the handling of public funds and take action against any mismanagement.

Ibas warned that financial accountability would be strictly enforced.

He said good governance is not just a slogan, but a commitment to changing the negative narrative within the next six months.

He further stressed the importance of collaboration with traditional rulers and security agencies to enhance security at the grassroots level.

He urged local government administrators to take security seriously in their area.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibas on Thursday, March 20, 2025, resumed duty as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed and sworn in Ibas after suspending Governor Sim Fubara.

After assuming office, Ibas held a closed-door meeting with security heads, the CP, the DSS Director, the Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretaries.

Legit.ng also reported that Rivers's sole administrator vowed to restore law and order in Rivers state.

Ibas emphasised that he would be working with key stakeholders to ensure stability and security in the state.

President Tinubu had cited constitutional authority to suspend Governor Fubara and appoint Ibas amid escalating political tensions.

Senate takes decision on Tinubu's suspension of Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the senate passed and adopted the proclamation of President Tinubu on the six-month suspension he slammed on Governor Fubara of Rivers state.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this after a closed-door session on Thursday, March 20, that lasted over one hour.

Earlier, Akpabio disclosed that President Tinubu had written the Senate a letter of proclamation on the six-month suspension the Nigerian leader slammed on Fubara.

