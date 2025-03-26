The House of Representatives have passed four bills for second reading seeking to create new states in Nigeria

This came amid the ongoing constitutional review meant to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)

The House of Representatives passed 42 bills, which were categorised under various headings, and were passed for second reading

The House of Representatives has passed four bills that are seeking to create four new states across the country for second reading.

From the report that emerged, the Green Chamber also passed 38 other bills in the move to alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and provide several amendments in the ongoing constitutional review by the 10th Assembly.

Daily Trust reported that the 42 bills were categorised under different headings that represented their focus. The bills were passed after their first presentation for the second reading during plenary on Wednesday, March 26, by the leader of the House, Julius Ihonvre, and seconded by the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

List of new states to be created

The four proposed bills that sought the creation of new states are:

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) by amending Part 1 of the First Schedule and Creating Additional Three States Oke – Ogun State, Ijebu State and Ife – Ijesa State and for Related Matters (HB. 1098) sponsored by Rep. Oluwole Oke.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make provisions for the Creation of “Tiga State” from the Present Kano State with Headquarters in “Rano” and for Related Matters (HB.1308) sponsored by Rep. Ghali Mustapha Tijani.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Create a New State in the South Eastern Region of Nigeria Known as Orlu State and for Related Matters (HB.1430) sponsored by Rep. Ikweagwuonu Ugochinyere.

“A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Create an Additional State in the South East Region of Nigeria, Carved from the Existing Five (5) States to be known as Etiti State with Capital at Okigwe and for Related Matters (HB.1998) sponsored by Rep. George Ibezimako Ozodinobi”.

Benjamin Kalu, put the bills on a voice note by the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, following the long titles of the bill. The plenary was presided over by the deputy speaker.

Barau new state to be created from Katsina

Legit.ng earlier reported that deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has vowed to work with Senator Muntari Dan-Dutse to see to the establishment of a new 'Karaduwa' state.

Barau noted that the agitation of the Karaduwa people was welcome, saying the people were agrarian and had everything to gain with this move.

According to Barau, the creation of a new state would be apt, adding that it would bring meaningful development to people in that region of Katsina.

