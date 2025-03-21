The House of Representatives rejected President Tinubu’s directive for Rivers State’s Sole Administrator to report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), citing constitutional provisions

Lawmakers invoked Section 11(4) of the Constitution, amending the proclamation to ensure that the Sole Administrator reports directly to the National Assembly

The House pushed for a flexible emergency period and proposed a mediation panel, including key national figures, to help resolve the Rivers crisis swiftly

FCT, Abuja – The House of Representatives has rejected a key aspect of President Bola Tinubu’s emergency proclamation on Rivers State, opposing the directive that the state’s Sole Administrator should report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The lawmakers invoked Section 11(4) of the Constitution, which stipulates that when a state legislature is unable to function, the National Assembly assumes its legislative responsibilities.

Reps members reject Tinubu’s directive on the reporting line of Rivers’ sole administrator. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

They faulted the aspect of President Bola Tinubu’s emergency proclamation, which had stated that the sole administrator would report to the FEC, Vanguard reported.

Legislative amendment to emergency proclamation

Etanabene Benedict, representing Okpe/Sapele/Ovwie Federal Constituency of Delta State, proposed an amendment, emphasizing that the Constitution mandates the National Assembly—not the FEC—to take charge of legislative functions when a State House of Assembly is unable to perform its duties.

“The Constitution is clear on this matter. The National Assembly is the appropriate body to oversee legislative responsibilities in Rivers State during this period, not the Federal Executive Council,” Etanabene stated.

Following this argument, the House unanimously approved the amendment, thereby mandating the Sole Administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, to report directly to the National Assembly instead of the FEC as initially proclaimed by the president, Daily Trust reported.

Reps advocate for flexible emergency period and mediation panel

Before approving the proclamation, lawmakers pushed for a flexible review mechanism rather than a fixed six-month suspension of democratic governance in the state as initially proposed by the president.

Deputy Minority Whip of the House, Ali Isah (Gombe, PDP), proposed an amendment requesting that the six-month suspension should not be absolute, allowing the state of emergency to be lifted earlier if peace is restored.

“I believe, with strong commitment, the matter in Rivers can be resolved within the shortest period of time. If the president and all stakeholders are committed, we don’t need to wait for six months. The crisis could be resolved even within a few weeks,” Isah argued.

Fubara vs Wike: Abubakar, Kukah, others to form mediation panel

Reps challenge Tinubu’s directive on oversight of Rivers’ sole administrator. Photo credit: @GovWike/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

The House also introduced further amendments, recommending the formation of a mediation committee comprising members of the National Assembly and notable figures such as former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar and renowned cleric Bishop Hassan Kukah.

This committee would be tasked with facilitating dialogue among the warring parties to achieve an amicable resolution during the period of emergency rule.

With these modifications, the House of Representatives has signaled its commitment to ensuring that the constitutional framework is upheld while working toward a swift resolution of the crisis in Rivers State.

Fubara's suspension: 12 governors to challenge Tinubu in court

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has said that the 12 governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be challenging the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state by President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Makinde made this known in his monthly newsletter on March 19, adding that he and his colleagues on the platform of the PDP would not sit back and "watch the democracy we built for almost three decades be trampled upon."

Source: Legit.ng