A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to complain about the condition of his 1500VA solar system

He mentioned that he bought the solar system in December 2025 with 4 panels and a tubular battery

The individual explained what he observed about his solar at 1 am after it made a sound

A Nigerian man who installed a 1500VA solar inverter with a tubular battery many months ago has begged Nigerians for help as he explains what happens to his solar system at 1 am.

The individual shared a video of his solar setup, which, according to him, is supported by just a single tubular battery and four solar panels, each with a capacity of 12V 200W.

Man cries out over sound coming from solar system at 1am. Photo Source: Facebook/Sonde Victor Daniel

Source: Facebook

Man using solar inverter shares his experience

He spoke his mind, explaining that he once observed something about his solar system.

Sonde Victor Daniel mentioned that he once went to bed and, after leaving just 2 to 3 bulbs on, he discovered that his solar system behaves in a particular way. He noticed it one day, only to discover that it immediately shuts down after making a sound at 1 am.

He wrote:

"Good evening. pls I have a question."

"I'm using a solar system of ‎4 panels, each is 12V 200W

"‎Inverter 1500VA, 12V. ‎1 tubular battery 12V 220Ah"

"When I want to sleep at night, just 2 or 3 bulbs are on till the next morning and the light radiation continues charging it in the morning."

Man complains about condition of 1500VA solar system after 17 months. Photo Source: Facebook/Sonde Victor Daniel

Source: Facebook

Speaking especially about what he noticed about the solar inverter, Sonde Victor Daniel on his Facebook page explained that once it is 1 am at midnight, his inverter will go off once it reaches 12.4V.

His statement:

"One day I just discovered that once it is 1am in the midnight, the inverter would make a sound and the light will go off, so I studied to see that once the solar inverter reaches 12.4V, it will drain down."

"I did the installation around December 2024."

"What could be the cause, sir?"

Many people who read his post have taken to the comment section to share solutions.

Reactions as shares experience using solar inverter

Emmy-delight Solar Energy shared:

"If ur battery is charging well and still does that, the life span is reduced already Am sure u have been discharging it bellow 50%."

Forcados E J Benjamin noted:

"That your charge controller might be contributing too. My system was serving me well till i started using this charge controller. Now it can't even take me from 7pm to 11pm."

Akinbola Akinniyi Ola Festus stressed:

"Call your engineer and let him change battery for you."

Engr Onu Joseph Ugochukwu added:

"Change the battery and the charge controller to MPPT."

Chinonso Celestine Greatsaidhated:

"That's the disadvantage of buying fake batteries. Your battery is weak already."

Usman Bala wrote:

"This ur ba3 is low quality not standard, i install my own 2024 sukam battery still strong."

Christian Chukwuka noted:

"Save money for mppt charge controller and to buy another battery, this time- configure the panel 2S2P."

Chuks Godwin Ukpai Pdf said:

"You will notice that those days it shuts down at 1am, there was no much sunshine to charge the battery well. If there was enough sunshine, it means your battery might have reduced it's working efficiency and needs replacement soon. Also, make sure your panels are still received enough sunshine as sun changes direction."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man using a 2kVA hybrid solar inverter with a tubular battery cried out online after sharing his experience with how fast his system drains after a short charging time.

He explained that even after about 30 minutes of charging using two 550W solar panels, the battery only lasts about 1 hour and 20 minutes under a 340-watt load, and he called on Nigerians for help in solving the issue.

Man who installed 6.2kW solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who installed a 6.2kW solar system for a client shared details of the installation, including its capacity, performance, and total cost.

He explained how the system works during the day and at night, saying it can power a 3-bedroom apartment and other appliances, while also revealing that the total cost was between N2.9 million and N3 million.

Source: Legit.ng